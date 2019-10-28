Microbiome Therapeutics Market Size, Share, Growth, Key Players, Drivers, Analysis Forecast to 2025

The human microbiome is the collection of all the microorganisms living in association with the human body. These communities consist of a variety of microorganisms including eukaryotes, archaea, bacteria and viruses. Bacteria in an average human body number ten times more than human cells, for a total of about 1000 more genes than are present in the human genome. Because of their small size, however, microorganisms make up only about 1 to 3 percent of our body mass (that’s 2 to 6 pounds of bacteria in a 200-pound adult). These microbes are generally not harmful to us; in fact they are essential for maintaining health. For example, they produce some vitamins that we do not have the genes to make, break down our food to extract nutrients we need to survive, teach our immune systems how to recognize dangerous invaders and even produce helpful anti-inflammatory compounds that fight off other disease-causing microbes. An ever-growing number of studies have demonstrated that changes in the composition of our microbiomes correlate with numerous disease states, raising the possibility that manipulation of these communities could be used to treat disease.In the last several years, global market of Microbiome Therapeutics developed rapidly, with an average growth rate of 98%. In 2017, Global Market Size of Microbiome Therapeutics is nearly 14 M USD. For developing product, there are 2 products in Phase 3, 7 products in Phase 2, 8 products in Phase 1 and 17 products in Preclinical. The total investment for Microbiome Therapeutics developing is around 293 M USD in 2017.The Application of Microbiome Therapeutics includes CDI, IBD, Orphan Drug, Immuno-oncology and Others, and the proportion of R&D Investmen for CDI in 2016 is about 52%, and the proportion is in Increase trend from 2012 to 2016.The global Microbiome Therapeutics market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Microbiome Therapeutics market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD)

Orphan Drug

Immuno-oncology

Others Microbiome Therapeutics Market by Types:

