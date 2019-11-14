 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) Market 2019-2024 Exclusive Analysis by Size, Types, Applications, CAGR, Focusing On Leading Players

By Joann Wilson on November 14, 2019

Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC)

Global “Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) Marketoffers comprehensive analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

  • FMC
  • JRS
  • Mingtai
  • Asahi Kasei
  • Accent Microcell
  • Wei Ming Pharmaceutical
  • Juku Orchem Private Limited
  • BLANVER
  • Anhui Sunhere Pharmaceutical
  • Linghu Xinwang Chemical
  • Shandong Guangda
  • Huzhou Zhanwang Pharmaceutical
  • Jining Six Best Excipients
  • Aoda Pharmaceutical
  • QuFuShi Medical
  • Ahua Pharmaceutical
  • Qufu Tianli
  • Xinda biotchnology
  • Rutocel

  • The report provides a basic overview of the Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) industry including definitions, classifications, Applications and industry chain structure. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2019 through 2024. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

    Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) Market Types:

  • Wood Pulp Based
  • Refined Cotton Based

    Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) Market Applications:

  • Pharmaceutical
  • Food & Beverage
  • Cosmetics & Personal Care
  • Other

    Finally, the Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) market report gives detail insight of sales channel, distributors, traders and dealers, sales channel, direct marketing, indirect marketing, marketing channel future trend, distributors, traders and dealers, research findings and conclusion, appendix, methodology, analyst introduction, data source.

    In a word, the Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) market report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

    Scope of Report:

  • The microcrystalline cellulose industry concentration is high; there are some large manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly from America and western European. According to the statistics, the top 3 manufacturers, FMC, JRS and Mingtai were estimated to hold for population market share 53.8 % in 2017.
  • Geographically, the Consumption of microcrystalline cellulose is mainly focus on USA, Europe, South America, China, Japan and India. North America, Asia-Pacific dominated the market with the share 50% respectively. In addition, American has a long history and unshakable status in this industry, FMC is the largest manufacturer in the world and its plant in USA located in Newark, Ireland. As to Europe, the JRS has become a leader. In Taiwan, it is Mingtai that leads the technology development. In China, the manufactures focus in Anhui, Shandong and Zhejiang province.
  • The worldwide market for Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.3% over the next five years, will reach 1360 million US$ in 2024, from 940 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    No.of Pages: 136

    1 Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

