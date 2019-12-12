Microencapsulation Market Size 2019 Expected To Witness Industry Growth to 2024

Global “Microencapsulation Market” 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Microencapsulation market size.

About Microencapsulation:

Microencapsulation is a process in which tiny particles or droplets are surrounded by a coating to give small capsules, of many useful properties. In general, it is used to incorporate food ingredients, enzymes, cells or other materials on a micro metric scale. Microencapsulation usually refers to sizes ranging from 1 Âµm to 1 mm.

Top Key Players of Microencapsulation Market:

BASF

3M

Evonik

Balchem Corporation

Aveka

GAT Microencapsulation GmbH

DSM

Watson Inc

Vantage Specialty Chemicals

Encapsys

TasteTech

Microtek Laboratories

Reed Pacific

Capsulae

Pharmaceutical & Healthcare

Food and Beverage

Home & Personal Care

Agrochemical

Other Scope of Microencapsulation Market:

Microencapsulation Technology has wide range of applications, such as Pharmaceutical & Healthcare, Food and Beverage, Home & Personal Care, Agrochemical, etc. And Pharmaceutical & Healthcare was the most widely used area which took up about 62.7% of the global total in 2017.

USA is the largest countries of Microencapsulation Technology in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years. USA market took up about 31.4% the global market in 2017, while EU and China were about 30.5%, 11.5%.

BASF, 3M, Evonik, Balchem Corporation, Aveka, GAT Microencapsulation GmbH, DSM, Watson Inc, Vantage Specialty Chemicals, Encapsys, TasteTech, Microtek Laboratories, Reed Pacific, Capsulae, etc. are the key suppliers in the global Microencapsulation Technology market. Top 5 took up about half of the global market in 2017. BASF, 3M, Evonik, Balchem Corporation, Aveka etc. which have leading technology and market position, are well-known suppliers around the world.

The worldwide market for Microencapsulation is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 13.0% over the next five years, will reach 2360 million US$ in 2024, from 1280 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.