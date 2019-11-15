 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Microfiber Market 2019 Competitive Landscape of Manufactures, Growth Rate and Forecast 2024

By Joann Wilson on November 15, 2019

Microfiber

Global “Microfiber Marketoffers comprehensive analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the Microfiber in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Microfiber Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

  • Toray
  • Kuraray
  • Asahi Kasei
  • Kolon
  • Teijin
  • Sheng Hong Group
  • 3M
  • Eastman
  • Sanfang
  • KB Seiren
  • Hexin
  • Duksung
  • Norwex
  • SISA
  • Vileda
  • Acelon Chemical
  • Huafon Microfibre
  • Double Elephant
  • Far Eastern
  • Wanhua
  • Ningbo Green Textile
  • Tricol
  • Meisheng
  • Hengli

    The report provides a basic overview of the Microfiber industry including definitions, classifications, Applications and industry chain structure. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2019 through 2024. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

    Microfiber Market Types:

  • Long Microfiber
  • Short Microfiber

    Microfiber Market Applications:

  • Microfiber Leather
  • Microfiber Cleaning Cloths
  • Others

    Finally, the Microfiber market report gives detail insight of sales channel, distributors, traders and dealers, sales channel, direct marketing, indirect marketing, marketing channel future trend, distributors, traders and dealers, research findings and conclusion, appendix, methodology, analyst introduction, data source.

    In a word, the Microfiber market report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

    Scope of Report:

  • Since high-performance microfiber entered the market, it had got great attention. As a new material, it is mainly applied to make microfiber leather and microfiber cleaning cloths. During the production process of microfiber leather or microfiber cleaning cloth, microfiber is also produced. Over the past few years, demand for microfiber is relatively stable. In the future, downstream demand will continues improving with the improvement of peoples quality of life.
  • Global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, microfiber consumption will show a trend of steady growth. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future.
  • The worldwide market for Microfiber is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.4% over the next five years, will reach 720 million US$ in 2024, from 630 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Microfiber in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    No.of Pages: 138

    1 Microfiber Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Microfiber by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Microfiber Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Microfiber Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Microfiber Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Microfiber Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Microfiber Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Microfiber Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Microfiber Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Microfiber Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

