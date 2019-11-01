Microfiber Market Overview by Main Business, Manufacturing Cost Analysis and Key Raw Materials

Microfiber is synthetic fiber finer than one denier or decitex/thread. However, recently, there is no uniform definition of international fine fibers. In Japan, microfiber is less than 0.3 dtex. German Textile Association monofilament polyester fiber linear density of less than 1.2 dtex, polyamide fiber linear density of less than 1.0 dtex is called superfine fibers; and Montefibre company s linear density of less than 0.55 dtex polyester fiber called microfiber; US PET Commission defines that 0.3 dtex ~ 1.0 dtex fiber is defined as ultra-fine fibers; AKZO company believes microfiber upper limit should be 0.3 dtex, but most people accepted definition dpf <1.0 dtex fibers are microfibers and dpf <0.1 dtex fibers called ultrafine fibers. In china microfiber is less than 2.2 dtex and most global manufacturers produce the microfibers that are less than 0.3 dtex.The most common types of microfibers are made from polyesters, polyamides (e.g., nylon, Kevlar, Nomex, trogamide), or a conjugation of polyester, polyamide, and polypropylene (Prolen). Microfiber is used to make mats, knits, and weaves for apparel, upholstery, industrial filters, and cleaning products. The shape, size, and combinations of synthetic fibers are selected for specific characteristics, including softness, toughness, absorption, water repellency, electrostatics, and filtering capabilities.In the report, we define 0-0.3 dtex is short microfiber and 0.3-1.2 dtex is long microfiber. And the volume of microfiber is calculated by all the microfiber less than 1.2 dtex. In fact, microfiber is generally used directly in downstream products. In the market, the sales of microfiber only hold a small part of total microfiber.

Microfiber Market Key Players:

Toray

Kuraray

Asahi Kasei

Kolon

Teijin

Sheng Hong Group

3M

Eastman

Sanfang

KB Seiren

Hexin

Duksung

Norwex

SISA

Vileda

Acelon Chemical

Huafon Microfibre

Double Elephant

Far Eastern

Wanhua

Ningbo Green Textile

Tricol

Meisheng

Microfiber Market Types:

Long Microfiber

Short Microfiber Microfiber Market Applications:

Microfiber Leather

Microfiber Cleaning Cloths

Since high-performance microfiber entered the market, it had got great attention. As a new material, it is mainly applied to make microfiber leather and microfiber cleaning cloths. During the production process of microfiber leather or microfiber cleaning cloth, microfiber is also produced. Over the past few years, demand for microfiber is relatively stable. In the future, downstream demand will continues improving with the improvement of people’s quality of life.

Global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, microfiber consumption will show a trend of steady growth. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future.

The worldwide market for Microfiber is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.4% over the next five years, will reach 720 million US$ in 2024, from 630 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.