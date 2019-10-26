Microfluidic Chips Market Research Study Containing Progress Dynamics, Types, Size and Application by Regions from 2019 To 2024

Global “Microfluidic Chips Market” 2024- report describes the vital development factors, opportunities and market share of top players during the forecast period from 2019 to 2024. The report Microfluidic Chips offers a comprehensive market outlook and evolution rate during the past present and forecast period, with concise study, Microfluidic Chips market effectively describes the market value, volume, price trend, and development opportunities.

A microfluidic chip is a set of micro-channels etched or molded into a material (glass, silicon or polymer such as PDMS, for PolyDimethylSiloxane).The micro-channels forming the microfluidic chip are connected together in order to achieve the desired features (mix, pump, sort, control bio-chemical environment)..

Microfluidic Chips Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

Agilent

Fluidigm Corporation

Micralyne

Inc

Becton Dickinson

Danaher

PerkinElmer

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Dolomite

908 Devices

MicroLIQUID

MicruX Technologies

Micronit

Fluigent and many more. Microfluidic Chips Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Microfluidic Chips Market can be Split into:

Polymers

Ceramics

Semi-conductors. By Applications, the Microfluidic Chips Market can be Split into:

Pharmaceutical

Diagnostic