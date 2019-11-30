Microfluidic Devices Industry 2020: Size, Share, Sales, Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report 2024

Microfluidics is an evolving scientific field with numerous analytical applications and commercial potential. It has several applications in the field of medicine, cell biology research and protein crystallization. Thus, microfluidic technology is an important tool to reduce side effects and improve the efficacy of treatments. Globally, the microfluidic device market is witnessing significant growth due to increasing R&D investment in pharmaceuticals, life science and rising point of care testing demand. New trends in healthcare, such as healthcare at home, supports point of care testing (POCT) as the most efficient and effective delivery of healthcare. Additionally, the microfluidic technique has evolved into a new classification of research areas, targeting integration of laboratory protocols into miniaturized devices called lab on chip. Miniaturization reduces the cost for screening compounds in pharmaceutical companies for cell biology problems.

Roche Diagnostics., Abbott Laboratories., Siemens Healthcare., Agilent Technologies., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Fluidigm Corporation., Johnson & Johnson.

Polymer, Glass, Silicon, Other

In-vitro Diagnostics (IVD), Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices

The points that are discussed within the Microfluidic Devices report are the major market players that are involved in the market such as manufacturers, raw material suppliers, equipment suppliers, end users, traders, distributors and etc.

The complete profile of the companies is mentioned. And the capacity, production, price, revenue, cost, gross, gross margin, sales volume, sales revenue, consumption, growth rate, import, export, supply, future strategies, and the technological developments that they are making are also included within the Microfluidic Devices report.

The historical data from 2012 to 2018 and forecast data from 2019 to 2024.

The growth factors of the Microfluidic Devices market are discussed in detail wherein the different end users of the market are explained in detail.

Data and information by manufacturer, by region, by type, by application and etc., and custom research can be added according to specific requirements.

The Microfluidic Devices report contains the SWOT analysis of the market. Finally, the report contains the conclusion part where the opinions of the industrial experts are included.

