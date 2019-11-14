Microfluidic Devices Market 2019: Global Business Overview, Sales, Size, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast to 2025

The research report gives an overview of “Microfluidic Devices Market” by analysing various key segments of this Microfluidic Devices market based on the trends, types and applications, and end-use industries. The report presents a detailed analysis of the parent market based on key players, sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers which will serve as a profitable guide for all the Microfluidic Devices market competitors.

Regions covered in the Microfluidic Devices Market report are USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.

Know About Microfluidic Devices Market:

Microfluidics is an evolving scientific field with numerous analytical applications and commercial potential. It has several applications in the field of medicine, cell biology research and protein crystallization. Thus, microfluidic technology is an important tool to reduce side effects and improve the efficacy of treatments.North America has the largest share in the global microfluidic device market. In-vitro diagnostics is the largest industry, and clinical and veterinary diagnostics is the largest application of microfluidic device market. In terms of growth, Asia is the fastest growing region, medical devices are the fastest growing industry and point of care testing is the fastest growing application of microfluidic devices.The global Microfluidic Devices market was xx million US$ in 2018 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.

Top Key Manufacturers in Microfluidic Devices Market:

Roche

Abbott

Fluidigm Corporation

Johnson & Johnson

Siemens Healthcare

Agilent

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Microfluidic Devices Market by Applications:

In-vitro Diagnostics (IVD)

Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices

Other Microfluidic Devices Market by Types:

Polymer

Glass

Silicon