Microfluidic Equipment Market 2019: Global Industry Trends, Growth, Share, Size and 2025 Forecast Research Report

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Abbott Laboratories

Agilent Technologies

BD

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Cepheid

Dolomite

Roche

Fluidigm Corporation

Johnson & Johnson

Micronit Microfluidics

RainDance Technologies

Siemens Healthcare

Microfluidic Equipment Market Segment by Type

Glass

Polymer

Silicon

Microfluidic Equipment Market Segment by Application

In-vitro Diagnostics (IVD)

Pharmaceuticals

Medical Devices