Microfluidics Industry 2019 Global Market Size, Share, Growth, Sales and Drivers Analysis Research Report 2024

https://www.marketreportsworld.com/enquiry/request-sample/10850850

Introduction

Globally, the market for microfluidic devices is gaining significant importance due to growing R&D investment in life sciences, pharmaceuticals, and increasing point of care testing demand.

The total microfluidic devices market is expected to reach USD 13,244.5 million by 2024 at a CAGR of 19.7% during the forecasted period.

The global microfluidic devices market is segmented on the basis of industry, materials and applications. Microfluidic devices market has been segmented on the basis of industry which comprises of in-vitro diagnostics, pharmaceutical, medical devices. In-Vitro diagnostics segment accounted for the largest market share registering USD 1,079.7 million in 2015 and expected to reach at USD 6,575.6 million by 2024 at the CAGR of 19.5% from 2016-2024

On the materials, market is segmented into polymer, glass, silicon. Of which, glass is the fastest growing segment globally, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.0% during forecasted period

On the basis of application, market is segmented into clinical and veterinary diagnostics, point of care, analytical devices, drug delivery, environmental and industrial applications. Pharmaceutical and life science research segment commands maximum share of microfluidic devices market in 2015 registering USD 527.4 million in the same years and is expected to reach USD 2,924.9 million in 2024

On the basis of regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East & Africa. North America accounted for the largest market share of global microfluidic devices market, registering USD 969.2 million in 2015 and expected to reach at USD 4,885.7 million by 2024. Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 22.6% during forecasted period

Key Players

The leading market players in the global microfluidics devices market include Abbott, Agilent technologies, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Cepheid, Dolomite Centre, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Fluidigm Corporation, Micronit microfluidics, Raindance Technologies, Inc., Siemens Healthcare GmbH and others.

Study objectives

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global microfluidics devices market

To provide insights about factors influencing and affecting the market growth

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to countries

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments based on channels, applications, and regions for the global microfluidics devices market.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, and comprehensively analysing their market share, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To provide economic factors that influences the global microfluidics devices market

To provide detailed analysis of the value chain and supply chain of the global microfluidics devices market

Target Audience

Pharmaceutical Companies

Pharmaceutical Suppliers

Potential investors

Key executive (CEO and COO) and strategy growth manager

Research companies

Key Findings

The Microfluidic devices global market and is expected to reach USD 13.24 million by 2024

In-vitro diagnostics industry holds the largest share of 50.6% of the market.

North America holds the largest market share of 45.4% of microfluidic devices market and is anticipated to reach USD 4,885.70 million by the end of forecast period

Asia the fastest growing region and expected to grow at the CAGR of 22.90% during the forecast period

The reports also covers regional analysis

North America

o US

o Canada

Europe

o Germany

o France

o U.K.

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Republic of Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

o Middle East

o Africa

Microfluidics Market Analyse according to leading players, Competitive landscape, geographical regions, top manufacturers, types, and applications forecast over a period of 2019 to 2023. Geographically, this report is divided into many key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and rate of Microfluidics Market 2019 in these regions, from 2018 to 2023 (forecast), covering: North America, China, Europe, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

The Objectives of this report are:

To define, describe, and analyze the Microfluidics market on the basis of product type, application, and region

To forecast and analyze the size of the Microfluidics market (in terms of value) in six key regions, namely, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, North America, the Middle East & Africa, and South America

To forecast and analyze the Microfluidics market at country-level in each region

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trends and its contribution to the Microfluidics market

To analyze opportunities in the Microfluidics market for stakeholders by identifying high-growth segments of the market

Key Questions Answered in Microfluidics market report:

What will the market size be in 2023 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Microfluidics Market Report Provides Comprehensive Analysis as Following:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market size & shares

Market trends and dynamics

Market Drivers and Opportunities

Market Analysis and Segmentation

Competitive landscape

Supply and demand

Technological inventions in Microfluidics trade

Marketing Channel Development Trend

Microfluidics Market Positioning

Pricing Strategy

Brand Strategy

Target consumer

Distributors/Traders List enclosed in Positioning Microfluidics Market

Microfluidics Market report provides you a visible, one-stop breakdown of the leading product, submarkets and market leaders revenue forecasts till 2023. In conclusion, Microfluidics Market 2019 report presents the descriptive analysis of the Microfluidics Market Major Key-players, Types, Application and Forecast Period knowledge which is able to function a profitable guide for all the Microfluidics Market competitors.

