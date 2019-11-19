Microneedling Devices Market 2019: Industry Demands, Top Key Players, Industry Analysis and Forecast By 2025

Global “Microneedling Devices Market” report provides an overview of the industry consisting of definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. The report also sorts the Microneedling Devices market as per product types and application sections and studies the individual growth of each segment. Various Microneedling Devices industry leading players are studied with respect to their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, price, cost, and revenue.

Top Key Manufacturers in Microneedling Devices Market:

Dermapen

MD Needle Pen

Edge Systems

Weyergans High Care

Micro-needling is a safe, minimally effective therapeutic procedure which is associated with chemical, laser or IPL treatments for treating the skin. The micro-needling process is also known as collagen induction therapy. The Microneeding treatment involves rolling a small device which is covered by hundreds of tiny needles over a skin. These tiny needles penetrate in the skin which triggered the body response, causing an increase in the production of collagen and elastin. Micro-needling devices are basically used to lift, tighten, and rejuvenate the skin of all ages. Micro-needling is a trendy cosmetic procedure which can use for a very wide range of indications. Micro-needling devices are used to improve the appearance of fine lines, surgical acne or trauma scars, stretch marks, pigmentation, wrinkles and many more problems related to skin. It is often performed in the plastic surgery centers. Micro-needling devices help to activate the bodyâs cellular regeneration.The global Microneedling Devices market was xx million US$ in 2018 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.

Hospitals

Dermatology Clinics

Other Microneedling Devices Market by Types:

Derma-Stamp

Dermapen