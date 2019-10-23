Micronized PTFE Industry 2019 Research Report by Size, Trends, Growth factor and Market Dynamics

About Micronized PTFE

Micronized PTFE, also known as PTFE micro powder, is low molecular weight, micronized white particle. It is used where higher surface lubricity and anti-blocking properties are required. Micronized PTFE is prepared by the utilization of PTFE resin or TFE monomer. At present, the main industrialization process is resin degradation using the virgin or recycled PTFE scrap.

The following Manufactures are included in the Micronized PTFE Market report:

Solvay

Daikin

Shamrock Technologies

3M

Chemours?DuPont)

Micro Powder (MPI)

AGC

Gujarat Fluorochemicals

Kitamura

Fluorez Technology

MAFLON

Tianyuxiang

Nanjin Tianshi

Various costs involved in the production of Micronized PTFE are discussed further. This includes labour cost, depreciation cost, raw material cost and other costs. The production process is analysed with respect to various aspects like, manufacturing plant distribution, capacity, commercial production, R&D status, raw material source and technology source. This provides the basic information about the Micronized PTFE industry. Micronized PTFE Market Types:

Monomer Polymerization

Resin Degradation Micronized PTFE Market Applications:

Industrial Plastics

Inks

Painting

Lubricants & Grease