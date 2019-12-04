 Press "Enter" to skip to content

MicroRNA Market 2019 Leading Company Analysis by Size, Share, Types, Applications, Growing Demand Status, Recent Technologies, Forecast to 2025

By Joann Wilson on December 4, 2019

The research report gives an overview of “MicroRNA Market” by analysing various key segments of this MicroRNA market based on the trends, types and applications, and end-use industries. The report presents a detailed analysis of the parent market based on key players, sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers which will serve as a profitable guide for all the MicroRNA market competitors.

Regions covered in the MicroRNA Market report are USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.

Know About MicroRNA Market: 

A microRNA (abbreviated miRNA) is a small non-coding RNA molecule (containing about 22 nucleotides) found in plants, animals and some viruses, that functions in RNA silencing and post-transcriptional regulation of gene expression.PCR based arrays dominated the global microRNA market in revenue terms in 2017, and the trend is projected to continue throughout the forecast period.In 2018, the global MicroRNA market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.

Top Key Manufacturers in MicroRNA Market:

  • Illumina
  • Roche
  • Agilent
  • Bio-Rad
  • Sigma Aldrich
  • Qiagen
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific
  • HTG Molecular Diagnostics
  • Meridian Life Science
  • Rosetta Genomics
  • Dharmacon
  • BioVendor
  • Miltenyi Biotec
  • Kaneka Corporation
  • Abcam
  • GeneCopoeia
  • Promega Corporation
  • New England Biolabs
  • NanoString Technologies

    MicroRNA Market by Applications:

  • Diagnostic Centers
  • Academic and Research Institutes
  • Biopharmaceutical Companies
  • Contract Research Organizations

    MicroRNA Market by Types:

  • PCR-based Assay
  • miRNA Arrays
  • Next Generation Sequencing (NGS)
  • Immunoassay

