MicroRNA Market 2019 Leading Company Analysis by Size, Share, Types, Applications, Growing Demand Status, Recent Technologies, Forecast to 2025

Know About MicroRNA Market:

A microRNA (abbreviated miRNA) is a small non-coding RNA molecule (containing about 22 nucleotides) found in plants, animals and some viruses, that functions in RNA silencing and post-transcriptional regulation of gene expression.PCR based arrays dominated the global microRNA market in revenue terms in 2017, and the trend is projected to continue throughout the forecast period.In 2018, the global MicroRNA market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.

Top Key Manufacturers in MicroRNA Market:

Illumina

Roche

Agilent

Bio-Rad

Sigma Aldrich

Qiagen

Thermo Fisher Scientific

HTG Molecular Diagnostics

Meridian Life Science

Rosetta Genomics

Dharmacon

BioVendor

Miltenyi Biotec

Kaneka Corporation

Abcam

GeneCopoeia

Promega Corporation

New England Biolabs

NanoString Technologies

Diagnostic Centers

Academic and Research Institutes

Biopharmaceutical Companies

Contract Research Organizations MicroRNA Market by Types:

PCR-based Assay

miRNA Arrays

Next Generation Sequencing (NGS)