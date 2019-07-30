Microsoft Is Funding $1 Billion in Holy Grail of AI World – OpenAI

Microsoft is again racing its winning ways. And with its boosting profits, the company is looking for ways to direct its enormous resources to sustain up the momentum. Maybe one of the vital critical recent offers is a $1 billion funding in OpenAI. The objective is to construct a next-generation AI platform that is not only powerful but moral and reliable

Founded in 2015, OpenAI is one of the few corporations — along with Google’s DeepMind — that’s focused on AGI (Artificial General Intelligence), which is admittedly the Holy Grail of the AI world. According to a blog post from the company: “AGI will be a system capable of mastering a subject of study to the world-expert stage, and mastering extra fields than any human-like a tool which combines the abilities of Curie, Turing, and Bach. An AGI engaged on a problem would be able to see connections throughout disciplines that no human may connect. We want AGI to work with individuals to unravel currently intractable multi-disciplinary problems, together with world challenges similar to climate change, reasonably priced and high-quality healthcare, and personalized education. We predict its influence should be to provide everybody economic freedom to pursue what they discover most fulfilling, creating new alternatives for all of our lives that are unimaginable immediately.”

It’s a bold vision. However, OpenAI has already made significant advances in AI. “It has pushed the limits of what AI can achieve in lots of fields. However, there are two, in particular, that stands out,” said Stephane Rion, who’s the Senior Deep Learning Specialist of Emerging Practices at Teradata. The first one is reinforcement studying, the place OpenAI has pushed some main analysis breakthroughs, together with designing an AI system able to defeat most of its human challengers in the video game Dota 2. OpenAI has also made some significant advances in the space of Natural Language Processing (NLP).