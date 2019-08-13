Microsoft’s – Project Scarlett to Have Next-Gen Xbox with High FPS and Fast Loading

Microsoft has slowly been shooting more hints about its plans for its next-gen Xbox, codenamed Project Scarlett. Now, head of Xbox Phil Spencer has shared much more about what’s in store for the console, which Microsoft says will be four times as powerful as the Xbox One X.

In an exclusive interview with Gamespot, Spencer mentioned that consistency could be on the top of the agenda for the new console, ensuring that video games load fast and run on the highest body charge possible (on this case, 60 frames-per-second). Crucially, backward compatibility will play a serious role within the console’s design.

Moreover — and in a transfer that Spencer says “is slightly bit new” for Microsoft — the console will “respect the compatibility of the controllers you already have.” Spencer points to players’ investment in personalized controllers and says that the company needs to make sure these are suitable with future generations of the console as well.

That is all good news for Xbox followers. Upgrading to a brand new console is usually a headache — restrictions on backward compatibility and cross-gen gaming mean gamers lose out on their previous gaming investments, and even put off buying a newer console due to all of the mucking around involved. Microsoft seems to be showing genuine respect for its viewers with these features, which is vital if the console is poised to dominate the market as critics consider it is going to when it launches next year.