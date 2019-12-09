Microwave Network Equipment Market 2019: Industry Demands, Top Key Players, Industry Analysis and Forecast By 2025

Expanding backhaul bandwidth is the key factor contributing to the growth of global Microwave Network Equipment market. Microwave equipment offers split-mount platform for DM/Hybrid/Packet/Route microwave transmission, equipped with cross-polarization interference cancellation, and Ethernet frame header compression technologies.North America and Western Europe are expected to contribute significant market share, due to continuous focus on enhancing network performance and continuous focus on commercializing 5G network solutions. Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing Microwave Network Equipment due to expanding mobile communication network.The global Microwave Network Equipment market was xx million US$ in 2018 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.

Ericsson

Huawei

Nokia

NEC

Aviat Networks

SIAE

Ceragon

ZTE

DG Telecom

Dragonwave

Regions covered in the Microwave Network Equipment report are USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa. Microwave Network Equipment Market by Applications:

4G and 5G Mobile Backhaul

3G Backhaul Aggregation

Leased Line Replacement

Enterprise Networks

Microwave Network Equipment Market by Types:

6-20 GHz

21-30 GHz

31â56 GHz