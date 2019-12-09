 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Microwave Network Equipment Market 2019: Industry Demands, Top Key Players, Industry Analysis and Forecast By 2025

By Joann Wilson on December 9, 2019

Global “Microwave Network Equipment Market” report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Microwave Network Equipment Market. The Microwave Network Equipment Sales market report focuses on global major leading companies providing information such as company profiles, sales, sales revenue, market share and contact information.

Know About Microwave Network Equipment Market: 

Expanding backhaul bandwidth is the key factor contributing to the growth of global Microwave Network Equipment market. Microwave equipment offers split-mount platform for DM/Hybrid/Packet/Route microwave transmission, equipped with cross-polarization interference cancellation, and Ethernet frame header compression technologies.North America and Western Europe are expected to contribute significant market share, due to continuous focus on enhancing network performance and continuous focus on commercializing 5G network solutions. Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing Microwave Network Equipment due to expanding mobile communication network.The global Microwave Network Equipment market was xx million US$ in 2018 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.

Top Key Manufacturers in Microwave Network Equipment Market:

  • Ericsson
  • Huawei
  • Nokia
  • NEC
  • Aviat Networks
  • SIAE
  • Ceragon
  • ZTE
  • DG Telecom
  • Dragonwave
  • Intracom

    Regions covered in the Microwave Network Equipment Market report are USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.

    Microwave Network Equipment Market by Applications:

  • 4G and 5G Mobile Backhaul
  • 3G Backhaul Aggregation
  • Leased Line Replacement
  • Enterprise Networks
  • Others

    Microwave Network Equipment Market by Types:

  • 6-20 GHz
  • 21-30 GHz
  • 31â56 GHz
  • Above 57 GHz

    Major Points from Table of Contents:
    1 Study Coverage
    1.1 Microwave Network Equipment Product
    1.2 Market Segments
    1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
    1.4 Market by Type
    1.4.1 Global Microwave Network Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Product
    1.5 Market by End User
    1.5.1 Global Microwave Network Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by End User
    1.6 Study Objectives
    1.7 Years Considered

    2 Executive Summary
    2.1 Global Microwave Network Equipment Market Size
    2.1.1 Global Microwave Network Equipment Revenue 2014-2025
    2.1.2 Global Microwave Network Equipment Sales 2014-2025
    2.2 Microwave Network Equipment Growth Rate by Regions
    2.2.1 Global Microwave Network Equipment Sales by Regions
    2.2.2 Global Microwave Network Equipment Revenue by Regions

    3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
    3.1 Microwave Network Equipment Sales by Manufacturers
    3.1.1 Microwave Network Equipment Sales by Manufacturers
    3.1.2 Microwave Network Equipment Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
    3.1.3 Global Microwave Network Equipment Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
    3.2 Microwave Network Equipment Revenue by Manufacturers
    3.2.1 Microwave Network Equipment Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
    3.2.2 Microwave Network Equipment Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
    3.3 Microwave Network Equipment Price by Manufacturers
    3.4 Microwave Network Equipment Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
    3.4.1 Microwave Network Equipment Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
    3.4.2 Manufacturers Microwave Network Equipment Product Type
    3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Microwave Network Equipment Market
    3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

    4 Breakdown Data by Product
    4.1 Global Microwave Network Equipment Sales by Product
    4.2 Global Microwave Network Equipment Revenue by Product
    4.3 Microwave Network Equipment Price by Product

    5 Breakdown Data by End User
    5.1 Overview
    5.2 Global Microwave Network Equipment Breakdown Data by End User

    6 North America
    6.1 North America Microwave Network Equipment by Countries
    6.1.1 North America Microwave Network Equipment Sales by Countries
    6.1.2 North America Microwave Network Equipment Revenue by Countries
    6.1.3 United States
    6.1.4 Canada
    6.1.5 Mexico
    6.2 North America Microwave Network Equipment by Product
    6.3 North America Microwave Network Equipment by End User

    7 Europe
    7.1 Europe Microwave Network Equipment by Countries
    7.1.1 Europe Microwave Network Equipment Sales by Countries
    7.1.2 Europe Microwave Network Equipment Revenue by Countries
    7.1.3 Germany
    7.1.4 France
    7.1.5 UK
    7.1.6 Italy
    7.1.7 Russia
    7.2 Europe Microwave Network Equipment by Product
    7.3 Europe Microwave Network Equipment by End User

    8 Asia Pacific
    8.1 Asia Pacific Microwave Network Equipment by Countries
    8.1.1 Asia Pacific Microwave Network Equipment Sales by Countries
    8.1.2 Asia Pacific Microwave Network Equipment Revenue by Countries
    8.1.3 China
    8.1.4 Japan
    8.1.5 Korea
    8.1.6 India
    8.1.7 Australia
    8.1.8 Indonesia
    8.1.9 Malaysia
    8.1.10 Philippines
    8.1.11 Thailand
    8.1.12 Vietnam
    8.1.13 Singapore
    8.2 Asia Pacific Microwave Network Equipment by Product
    8.3 Asia Pacific Microwave Network Equipment by End User

    9 Central & South America
    9.1 Central & South America Microwave Network Equipment by Countries
    9.1.1 Central & South America Microwave Network Equipment Sales by Countries
    9.1.2 Central & South America Microwave Network Equipment Revenue by Countries
    9.1.3 Brazil
    9.2 Central & South America Microwave Network Equipment by Product
    9.3 Central & South America Microwave Network Equipment by End User

    10 Middle East and Africa
    10.1 Middle East and Africa Microwave Network Equipment by Countries
    10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Microwave Network Equipment Sales by Countries
    10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Microwave Network Equipment Revenue by Countries
    10.1.3 GCC Countries
    10.1.4 Turkey
    10.1.5 Egypt
    10.1.6 South Africa
    10.2 Middle East and Africa Microwave Network Equipment by Product
    10.3 Middle East and Africa Microwave Network Equipment by End User

    11 Company Profiles

    12 Future Forecast
    12.1 Microwave Network Equipment Market Forecast by Regions
    12.1.1 Global Microwave Network Equipment Sales Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
    12.1.2 Global Microwave Network Equipment Revenue Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
    12.2 Microwave Network Equipment Market Forecast by Product
    12.2.1 Global Microwave Network Equipment Sales Forecast by Product 2018-2025
    12.2.2 Global Microwave Network Equipment Revenue Forecast by Product 2018-2025
    12.3 Microwave Network Equipment Market Forecast by End User
    12.4 North America Microwave Network Equipment Forecast
    12.5 Europe Microwave Network Equipment Forecast
    12.6 Asia Pacific Microwave Network Equipment Forecast
    12.7 Central & South America Microwave Network Equipment Forecast
    12.8 Middle East and Africa Microwave Network Equipment Forecast

    13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
    13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
    13.2 Market Challenges
    13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
    13.4 Macroscopic Indicators

    14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
    14.1 Value Chain Analysis
    14.2 Microwave Network Equipment Customers
    14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
    14.3.1 Sales Channels
    14.3.2 Distributors

    15 Research Findings and Conclusion

    16 Appendix
    16.1 Research Methodology
    16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
    16.1.2 Data Source
    16.2 Author Details
    16.3 Disclaimer

