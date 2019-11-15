 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Military Drone Market Growth Rate 2019 | Global Analysis by Size, Share, Revenue, Top Key Players, and Forecast to 2025

By Joann Wilson on November 15, 2019

Military Drone

GlobalMilitary Drone Market report 2019 basically focuses on market size, share, revenue, industry growth rate, trends and forecast. Military Drone market report provides basic overview of company profile, top key players, geography, gross-margin, and import/export data.

List of Top Key Players in the Global Military Drone Market:

  • Airbus
  • Ball Corporation
  • Boeing
  • Space Exploration Technologies
  • Thales Group
  • China Aerospace Science And Technology
  • Lockheed Martin
  • Mitsubishi Electric
  • Orbital ATK
  • Planet Labs

    About Military Drone Market:

  • An unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), commonly known as a drone, is an aircraft without a human pilot aboard. UAVs are a component of an unmanned aircraft system (UAS); which include a UAV, a ground-based controller, and a system of communications between the two. The flight of UAVs may operate with various degrees of autonomy: either under remote control by a human operator or autonomously by onboard computers.
  • The global military UAV market is dominated by companies based in the United States and Israel. By sale numbers, The US held over 60% military-market share in 2017. Four of top five military UAV manufactures are American including General Atomics, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grummanand Boeing, followed by the Chinese company CASC. Israel companies mainly focus on small surveillance UAV system and by quantity of drones, Israel exported 60.7% (2014) of UAV on the market while the United States export 23.9% (2014); top importers of military UAV are The United Kingdom (33.9%) and India (13.2%). United States alone operated over 9,000 military UAVs in 2014.
  • In 2019, the market size of Military Drone is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.
  • In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Military Drone.

    Global Military Drone Market Report Segment by Types:

  • Sensors
  • Camera
  • Navigation SystemsÂ 
  • OthersÂ 

    • Global Military Drone Market Report Segmented by Application:

  • SpyingÂ 
  • Search And RescueÂ 
  • Border SecurityÂ 
  • CombatÂ 

    • Global Military Drone Market 2019 Report Provides Comprehensive Analysis of:

    • Global Military Drone Market 2019 outline
    • Up and Downstream industry examination
    • Economy impact highlights finding
    • Channels and hypothesis believable
    • Global Military Drone Market 2019 challenge by Players
    • Enhancement suggestions examination

    Geographical Segmentation:

    Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Military Drone in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

    • North America
    • Europe
    • Asia-Pacific
    • South America
    • Middle East and Africa

    Detailed TOC of Military Drone Market Report 2019-2025:

    1 Study Coverage

    1.1 Military Drone Product

    1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

    1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

    1.4 Market by Type

    1.5 Market by Application

    2 Executive Summary

    2.1 Global Military Drone Market Size

    2.2 Military Drone Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

    2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

    2.4 Key Trends for Military Drone Markets & Products

    3 Market Size by Manufacturers

    3.1 Military Drone Production by Manufacturers

    3.2 Military Drone Revenue by Manufacturers

    3.3 Military Drone Price by Manufacturers

    3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

    4 Military Drone Production by Regions

    4.1 North America

    4.2 Europe

    4.3 China

    4.4 Southeast Asia

    4.5 India

    5 Breakdown Data by Type and Applications

    5.1 Global Military Drone Market Size by Type

    5.2 Global Market Size by Applications

    6 Market Size by Type

    6.1 Global Military Drone Production by Type

    6.2 Global Military Drone Revenue by Type

    6.3 Military Drone Price by Type

    7 Market Size by Application

    7.1 Overview

    7.2 Global Military Drone Breakdown Data by Application

    Continued……

