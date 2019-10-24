Military Helicopters Market Sales Overview, Market Size, Opportunities, Demands, Market Share and Growth Rate Analysis, Forecast to 2023

About Military Helicopters Market Report: A military helicopter is a helicopter that is either specifically built or converted for use by military forces. A military helicopter’s mission is a function of its design or conversion. The most common use of military helicopters is transport of troops, but transport helicopters can be modified or converted to perform other missions such as combat search and rescue (CSAR), medical evacuation (MEDEVAC), airborne command post, or even armed with weapons for attacking ground targets.

Top manufacturers/players: Boeing, Airbus, Textron Bell, Leonardo, Lockheed Martin, Changhe Aircraft Industries, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Embraer, Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI), Russian Helicopters, MD Helicopters, Turkish Aerospace Industries, Enstrom Helicopter Corporation

Military Helicopters Market Segment by Regions-

USA

EU

Japan

China and Others.

Military Helicopters Market Segment by Type:

Light Helicopters

Medium Helicopters

Heavy Helicopters Military Helicopters Market Segment by Applications:

Attack Helicopters

Transport Helicopters

Observation Helicopters

Maritime Helicopters

Multi-mission and Rescue Helicopters

Training Helicopters