Military Laser Rangefinder Market 2019 Global Leading Players, Industry Updates, Future Growth, Business Prospects, Forthcoming Developments and Future Investments by Forecast to 2024

"Military Laser Rangefinder Market"2019 Industry Research report provides a Business exploration of vital market dynamics and their recent trends, along with relevant market segments. Mostly, classified on the segments of major players, CAGR, product types, applications/end-user and global regions covering North America, South America, Europe, and the Middle-East,& Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Secondly, global Military Laser Rangefinder Market report conducts a qualitative analysis to present the key manufacturer’s profile, market share, market size, sales volume, gross margin analysis. All the key regions covered in report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. The Military Laser Rangefinder market share and market outlook of each region from 2019-2023 are presented in this report.

Introduction

Military laser rangefinder systems provide targeting and upgraded weapon sights for laser-guided bombs, missiles, or precision-guided artillery munitions, such as the Paveway series of bombs or the AGM-114 Hellfire anti-tank missiles. These portable devices are carried by the armed forces, special forces, and forward air controllers (FAC); they consist of an optical sight and a laser emitter. These systems may vary in size; they are usually mounted on tripods to ensure a stable aiming platform. Over time, military laser rangefinders have become a vital component in the defense industry. There have been technological advancements in military laser rangefinders. Currently, a number of companies, such as BAE Systems, Northrop Grumman, and Thales Group, have invested in military laser rangefinders; this would significantly propel market growth. The development of laser-guided weapons, introduction of safe laser rangefinders, modernization of warfare, and production of lightweight laser rangefinders are the key factors driving the growth of the global market. Furthermore, the integration of laser rangefinders with unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) and market penetration in emerging economies and target countries create promising growth opportunities for market players. Meanwhile, the health concerns associated with laser rangefinders and difficult operability in extreme weather conditions are expected to hinder market growth to a certain extent.

Regional Analysis

The global military laser rangefinder market is estimated to register a 6.70% CAGR during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023. In 2017, the market was led by North America with a 35.54% share, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific with shares of 25.33% and 20.11% respectively. Asia-Pacific is the expected to be the fastest-growing market for military laser rangefinders. North America dominates the global market and is likely to grow at a remarkable rate during the forecast period. The presence of key companies, such as Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, and FLIR Systems Inc., results in the dominance of this region in the global market. Moreover, the increasing military expenditure by the US Department of Defense (DoD) on miniature military rangefinders, in recent years, has resulted in a significant surge in demand in this region.

Key Players

Elbit Systems Ltd (Israel), FLIR Systems Inc. (US), Jenoptik AG (Germany), L-3 Technologies Inc. (US), Leonardo SpA (Italy), Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), Northrop Grumman Corporation (US), Saab AB (Sweden), Safran (France), and Thales Group (France) are the key players profiled in this report. Lockheed Martin Corporation and Northrop Grumman Corporation were the leading players in the market, accounting for nearly 50% of the market in 2017.

Ã¢â¬Æ

Objectives of the Global Military Laser Rangefinder Market ReportÃ¢â¬âForecast till 2023

To provide insights into the factors influencing market growth

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments based on product type, application, range, and region

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares and core competencies and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

Target Audience

Military and defense organizations

Government and regulatory authorities

Military end users

Laser rangefinder manufacturers, service providers, and distributors

Military equipment manufacturers

Key Findings

The global military laser rangefinder market in this report has been segmented, on the basis of product type, into man-portable and vehicle-mounted. The man-portable segment market is projected to register the higher CAGR of 7.74% during the forecast period.

Based on application, the global military laser rangefinder market has been segmented into weapon guidance and detection. The weapon guidance segment market is projected to register the higher CAGR of 7.10% during the forecast period.

The global military laser rangefinder market in this report has been segmented, based on range, into up to 15 km and over 15 km. The up to 15 km segment market is projected to register the higher CAGR of 6.50% during the forecast period.

North America would dominate the military laser rangefinder market from 2018 to 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 6.92%% during the forecast period to reach a market size of USD 274.0 million by the end of 2023.

The regional analysis also includes

North America

o US

o Canada

Europe

o France

o UK

o Germany

o Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

o Middle East & Africa

o Latin America

Military Laser Rangefinder Market Analyse according to leading players, Competitive landscape, geographical regions, top manufacturers, types, and applications forecast over a period of 2019 to 2023. Geographically, this report is divided into many key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and rate of Military Laser Rangefinder Market 2019 in these regions, from 2018 to 2023 (forecast), covering: North America, China, Europe, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

The Objectives of this report are:

To define, describe, and analyze the Military Laser Rangefinder market on the basis of product type, application, and region

To forecast and analyze the size of the Military Laser Rangefinder market (in terms of value) in six key regions, namely, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, North America, the Middle East & Africa, and South America

To forecast and analyze the Military Laser Rangefinder market at country-level in each region

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trends and its contribution to the Military Laser Rangefinder market

To analyze opportunities in the Military Laser Rangefinder market for stakeholders by identifying high-growth segments of the market

Key Questions Answered in Military Laser Rangefinder market report:

What will the market size be in 2023 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Military Laser Rangefinder Market Report Provides Comprehensive Analysis as Following:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market size & shares

Market trends and dynamics

Market Drivers and Opportunities

Market Analysis and Segmentation

Competitive landscape

Supply and demand

Technological inventions in Military Laser Rangefinder trade

Marketing Channel Development Trend

Military Laser Rangefinder Market Positioning

Pricing Strategy

Brand Strategy

Target consumer

Distributors/Traders List enclosed in Positioning Military Laser Rangefinder Market

Military Laser Rangefinder Market report provides you a visible, one-stop breakdown of the leading product, submarkets and market leaders revenue forecasts till 2023.

