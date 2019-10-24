Military Rotorcraft Market Competition, Status and Forecast, Market Size, Key Players, Regions, Growth Rate, Type, Application by 2019-2023

About Military Rotorcraft Market Report: A military helicopter or military rotorcraft is a helicopter that is either specifically built or converted for use by military forces. A military helicopter’s mission is a function of its design or conversion. The most common use of military helicopters is transport of troops, but transport helicopters can be modified or converted to perform other missions such as combat search and rescue (CSAR), medical evacuation (MEDEVAC), airborne command post, or even armed with weapons for attacking ground targets.

Top manufacturers/players: Boeing, Airbus, Textron Bell, Leonardo, Lockheed Martin, Changhe Aircraft Industries, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Embraer, Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI), Russian Helicopters, MD Helicopters, Turkish Aerospace Industries, Enstrom Helicopter Corporation

Military Rotorcraft Market Segment by Regions-

USA

EU

Japan

China and Others.

Military Rotorcraft Market Segment by Type:

Light Military Rotorcraft

Medium Military Rotorcraft

Heavy Military Rotorcraft Military Rotorcraft Market Segment by Applications:

Fighting

Transportion

Detection