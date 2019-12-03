Milk Alternatives Market Overview, Major Key Players, Market Size, Industry Growth Analysis and Forecast: 2025

About Milk Alternatives Market:

A âmilk alternativeâ is any alternative liquid that replaces milk in a diet or recipe.

Almond milk may be all the rage these days, but itâs nothing new. In fact, almond milk has been around since the Middle Ages. A mixture of ground almond and water (so simple, you canÂ make it at home!), almond milk is naturally low in calories. Almonds are high in vitamin E, manganese, selenium, magnesium, potassium, zinc, iron, fiber, phosphorous and boast the highest levels of calcium out of all the nuts. Thatâs quite the resumÃ©! While other forms of milk need to be fortified with vitamins (including cowâs milk), almond milk is naturally chock full of nutrients. It is, however, also supplemented with calcium, but in doing so, it serves up more of the bone-building mineral than cowâs milk per serving!

Top manufacturers/players:

Blue Diamond Growers

Dr Chung S Food

EarthS Own Food

Eden Foods

Freedom Foods

Leche Pascual

Living Harvest Foods

Maeil Dairies Milk Alternatives Market Segment by Regions- USA

EU

Japan

The Milk Alternatives Market report delivers a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology. Milk Alternatives Market Segment by Types:

Soy Milk

Almond Milk

Rice Milk

Others Milk Alternatives Market Segment by Applications:

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online Retail

Others

