Milk Protein Concentrates Market By Product Type, Applications, Market Dynamics, Manufacturer and Regional Analysis By 2023

The Milk Protein Concentrates industry is expected to remain innovation-led, with frequent achievements and strategic deals adopted as the key strategies by the players to increase their industry presence. Industry analysts forecast the Milk Protein Concentrates market to grow at a CAGR of 4.08% during the period 2019-2023.

The Milk Protein Concentrates market 2019 report consists of the latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players.

The increasing milk production is one of the growth drivers of the global milk protein concentrates market . The increasing number of dairy cows is also contributing to the increasing milk production globally. The number of dairy cows increased by about 6% between 2014 and 2016 in India. In the US. California had the highest number of dairy cows in 2018. The number of dairy cows in California and other states in the US is increasing. Thus, the increasing milk production will help in the growth of the global milk protein concentrates market during the forecast period. Ouranalysts have predicted that the milk protein concentrates market will register a CAGR of over 4% by 2023.

List of the Key Players of Milk Protein Concentrates:

Fonterra Co-operative Group

FrieslandCampina DM

Glanbia plc

Idaho Milk Products