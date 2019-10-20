Milk Tank Market Analysis, Recent, Trends Size, Regional Growth Forecast by Types and Applications 2019

About Milk Tank

Dairy farms rely on highly efficient cooling of the milk to keep the milk at a consistent temperature of about the appropriate temperature required in the milk tanks until the milk is collected for further processing.In dairy farming a bulk milk cooling tank is a large storage tank for cooling and holding milk at a cold temperature until it can be picked up by a milk hauler. The bulk milk cooling tank is an important piece of dairy farm equipment. It is usually made of stainless steel and used every day to store the raw milk on the farm in good condition. It must be cleaned after each milk collection.

Milk Tank Market Key Players:

DeLaval

Packo Cooling

Mueller

Serap

GEA

Roka

Wedholms

Bcast

Boumatic

Dairymaster

Fic

Milkplan

Kilkenny Cooling Systems

Fabdec

Milk Tank Market Types:

Horizontal Closed Tank

Silo/ Vertical Closed Tank

Open Tank Milk Tank Applications:

Milk Farm