Mine and IED Detection Systems Market 2019 Share, Size, Regional Trend, Future Growth, Leading Players, Market Demand, Current and Future Plans by Forecast to 2025

BAE Systems (U.K)

Israel Aerospace Industries (Israel)

Raytheon (U.S.)

Northrop Grumman (U.S.)

L3 Technologies (U.S.)

Harris (U.S.)

General Dynamics (U.S.)

Schiebel (Vienna)

DCD Group (South Africa)

An improvised explosive device (IED) is a bomb constructed and deployed in ways other than in conventional military action. It may be constructed of conventional military explosives, such as an artillery shell, attached to a detonating mechanism. IEDs are commonly used as roadside bombs.

By application, the market has been segmented into defense and homeland security. The defense sector in different countries is the major end-user of different types of mine and IED detection equipment and devices as they continuously face threats of IED blasts during cross-country operations.

By equipment, the market has been segmented into sensor based, radar based, laser based, and others. The laser based segment of the market is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.

In terms of region, the market in North America is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. The continuous demand for mine and IED detection system and equipment by the U.S. military to tackle conflicts in the Middle East and Asia-Pacific is the major reason for the high growth of this market. Similarly, in Asia-Pacific, the increased investments in the development of mine and IED detection equipment and devices are expected to contribute to the growth of the regional market.

The Mine and IED Detection Systems market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Mine and IED Detection Systems. Machinery & Equipment Market by Applications:

Defense

Homeland Security

Others Machinery & Equipment Market by Types:

Sensor Based

Radar Based