Minecraft Earth Beta to Take Over the Planet This Month

It has been since a few months since we first heard about Minecraft Earth, the augmented reality version of Mojang’s game that makes the actual world a playscape stuffed with your blocky creations. It promised a beta launch of the game would arrive this summer season, and now, together with a brand new trailer, the company says it will launch on iOS within the next two weeks, with Android following “soon after that.”

The iOS-first launch is not stunning after we acquired our first peek at reside gameplay throughout WWDC final month. Whereas this new trailer has a variety of data on how you may play the game, players might wish to revisit the Apple demo to get an extra feel for what it is going to be preferred to share a virtual Minecraft world with their associates that overlay the actual one.

To be one of many first gamers with entry, you’ll need to sign up for the free game right here (you may want a tool working at the least iOS 10 or Android 7 to take part, according to the FAQ). Access is being restricted whereas they work out the load on the game’s servers. Nevertheless, you will have to be energetic to remain in it — should you do not play for seven days then another person will get your slot. You will want a Microsoft or Xbox Live account to register, however as soon as you have signed up there’s nothing left to do however wait, and prepare to build.