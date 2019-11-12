 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Mineral Fiber Ceiling Tiles Market 2019: Expectable to Exceed Global Market Revenue, Size, Segments and Market Competition Trend to 2025

By Joann Wilson on November 12, 2019

Global “Mineral Fiber Ceiling Tiles Market” report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Mineral Fiber Ceiling Tiles Market. The Mineral Fiber Ceiling Tiles Sales market report focuses on global major leading companies providing information such as company profiles, sales, sales revenue, market share and contact information.

Know About Mineral Fiber Ceiling Tiles Market: 

Mineral fiber ceiling tiles are kinds of ceiling tiles produced mineral wool, perlite, etc. the main raw material is mineral wool. Mineral fiber is the option for high-performance acoustic ceiling panels. They absorb sound better than other panels, which studies have shown actually increase productivity and happiness in open office plans. Their low density material keeps them moisture resistant, and easy to maintain over time.Based on Sales channels, mineral fiber ceiling tiles can be categorized into Off-line Sales and On-line Sales. In 2018, Off-line Sales occupied the most market share (95.72%), and it is forecast to hold the leading position in coming years.Geographically, the consumption market is leading by North America and Europe, sales in Asia Pacific regions like China, Japan, India & SEA and India will see significant growth in future period. In terms of year 2018, North America holds the largest consumption market share, with about 47.07%, followed by Europe, with about 30.74% market share. North America will keep playing important role in Global market.Armstrong and USG Corporation are the biggest two players in mineral fiber ceiling tiles market, with about 17.639% and 4.510% market share separately in 2018. Other leading market players in mineral fiber ceiling tiles market include OWA Ceiling Systems, Rockfon, Knauf, Saint-Gobain and DAIKEN Corporation etc. the market competition may become more intense with more innovation products, acquisitions and improvement of raw material cost control and etc.The global Mineral Fiber Ceiling Tiles market is valued at 4050 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 7390 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.0% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Mineral Fiber Ceiling Tiles market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

Top Key Manufacturers in Mineral Fiber Ceiling Tiles Market:

  • Armstrong World Industries
  • Inc.
  • USG Corporation
  • OWA Ceiling Systems
  • Rockfon (ROCKWOOL International.)
  • Knauf
  • Saint-Gobain
  • DAIKEN Corporation
  • Luofeier Building Material (Shenyang) Group Co.
  • Ltd.
  • BNBM

    Regions covered in the Mineral Fiber Ceiling Tiles Market report are USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.

    Mineral Fiber Ceiling Tiles Market by Applications:

  • Residential
  • Commercial

    Mineral Fiber Ceiling Tiles Market by Types:

  • Mineral Fiber
  • Fiberglass
  • Other

