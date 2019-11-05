Mineral Fiber Ceiling Tiles Market Report Includes Emerging Technologies, Regional Trends, Competitive Background

Industry Research Co. expert analysis report titled “Global Mineral Fiber Ceiling Tiles Market 2019 By Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” with extraordinary abstract. This analysis report summaries Mineral Fiber Ceiling Tiles introduction, analysis by type, application, region, market dynamics which includes opportunities, risk and market driving forces.

Mineral fiber ceiling tiles are kinds of ceiling tiles produced mineral wool, perlite, etc. the main raw material is mineral wool. Mineral fiber is the option for high-performance acoustic ceiling panels. They absorb sound better than other panels, which studies have shown actually increase productivity and happiness in open office plans. Their low density material keeps them moisture resistant, and easy to maintain over time.

Mineral Fiber Ceiling Tiles market report carries topmost company profiles with business overview, types and application, sales, price, revenue, gross margin and market share (2017-2018). Major companies which drives the Mineral Fiber Ceiling Tiles industry are

Armstrong World Industries, Inc.

USG Corporation

OWA Ceiling Systems

Rockfon (ROCKWOOL International.)

Knauf

Saint-Gobain

DAIKEN Corporation

Luofeier Building Material (Shenyang) Group Co., Ltd.

BNBM. Furthermore, Mineral Fiber Ceiling Tiles report delivers sales, revenue, market share and competition by manufacturer (2017-2018), market concentration rate by top 3 and top 6 Mineral Fiber Ceiling Tiles manufacturer market share in 2018, market competition trend by region wise sales and growth rate. Mineral Fiber Ceiling Tiles Report Segmentation: Mineral Fiber Ceiling Tiles Market Segments by Type:

Mineral Fiber

Fiberglass

Other Mineral Fiber Ceiling Tiles Market Segments by Application:

Residential

Commercial Scope of Market Report:

Based on Sales channels, mineral fiber ceiling tiles can be categorized into Off-line Sales and On-line Sales. In 2018, Off-line Sales occupied the most market share (95.72%), and it is forecast to hold the leading position in coming years.

Geographically, the consumption market is leading by North America and Europe, sales in Asia Pacific regions like China, Japan, India & SEA and India will see significant growth in future period. In terms of year 2018, North America holds the largest consumption market share, with about 47.07%, followed by Europe, with about 30.74% market share. North America will keep playing important role in Global market.

Armstrong and USG Corporation are the biggest two players in mineral fiber ceiling tiles market, with about 17.639% and 4.510% market share separately in 2018. Other leading market players in mineral fiber ceiling tiles market include OWA Ceiling Systems, Rockfon, Knauf, Saint-Gobain and DAIKEN Corporation etc. the market competition may become more intense with more innovation products, acquisitions and improvement of raw material cost control and etc.

The worldwide market for Mineral Fiber Ceiling Tiles is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.8% over the next five years, will reach 6160 million US$ in 2024, from 4050 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.