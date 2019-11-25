 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Mini C-arm Industry by Market Size, Product Category, Application and Specification 2019-2024

By Joann Wilson on November 25, 2019

Mini C-arm

Global “Mini C-arm Market” report contribute in analysing the growth factors in upcoming years. This report provides market overview which includes product category, applications, manufactures.  This research report delivers region and country level analysis.

The Mini C-arm Market Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyse the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis. The key stakeholders included in the reports are keyword distributors/traders/wholesalers, subcomponent manufacturers, industry association and downstream vendors

About of Mini C-arm:

Mini C-arms are specifically designed for extremity imaging with a smaller footprint and more mobility than their counterparts in the full-size category. They are used by orthopedic and other extremity surgeons for imaging the hands, feet, ankles, wrists, knees, and elbows and can be found in the hospital surgery or imaging departments, emergency departments (EDs), surgery centers, or physicians offices.

Mini C-arm Market Manufactures: 

  • OrthoScan
  • Hologic
  • FM Control
  • Intermedical
  • Perlong Medical
  • ECOTRON
  • Comermy

  • Major Classification:

  • Mini C-Arm with Pulsed Fluoroscopy
  • Mini C-Arm with Continuous Fluoroscopy

    Major Applications:

  • Hospital
  • Clinic
  • Others

    The Market Report is geographically segmented into United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

    Scope of Report:

  • For industry structure analysis, the Mini C-arm Industry is concentrate. OrthoScan and Hologic account for about 81.94% of the revenue market. Regionally, USA is the biggest sales area of Mini C-arm, also the leader in the whole Mini C-arm.
  • USA occupied 73.67% of the sales volume market in 2015. It is followed by EU and Asia-Pacific, which respectively have around 10.89% and 15.44% of the global total industry. Other countries have a small amount of sales volume.
  • For price trend analysis, a key variable in the performance of Mini C-arm producers is raw material costs, specifically the speed at which any increase can be passed through to customers.
  • For forecast, the global Mini C-arm revenue would keep increasing with annual growth rate with 5~10%. We tend to believe that this industry still has a bright future, considering the current demand of Mini C-arm. As for product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will continue in the next few years, as competition intensifies. Similarly, there will be fluctuations in gross margin.
  • The worldwide market for Mini C-arm is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.0% over the next five years, will reach 79 million US$ in 2024, from 62 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Mini C-arm in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

