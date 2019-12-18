Minimally Invasive Surgery Devices Market 2019 Insights by Industry Volume, Size, Opportunities, Types, Product Analysis and Applications

Minimally invasive procedures (also known as minimally invasive surgeries) have been enabled by the advance of various medical technologies. Surgery by definition is invasive and many operations requiring incisions of some size are referred to as open surgery.

Medtronic

Johnson & Johnson

B. Braun Melsungen

Smith & Nephew

Zimmer Biomet

Abbott Laboratories

Stryker

Applied Medical

Microline Surgicals

Conmed

Handheld Instruments

Inflation Systems

Cutter Instruments

Guiding Devices

Electrosurgical Devices

Auxiliary Instruments

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

The geographic segments included in this report are the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further segmented into the U.S. and Canada. North America accounted for the largest share of this market in 2015, while Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest rate. With rising geriatric population, presence of a large patient pool undergoing surgical treatments, growing awareness about modern surgical instruments and techniques, and implementation of various initiatives to reduce the rising healthcare expenditure in Asia-Pacific, the demand for minimally invasive surgical instruments in this region is expected to grow, which in turn will compel the key players to expand their geographical presence in this region.

The worldwide market for Minimally Invasive Surgery Devices is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.