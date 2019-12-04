Mixed-mode Chromatography Resin Market: Global Distributors, Traders and Dealers Marketing Channel Future Trend and Size Prediction to 2025

Global “Mixed-mode Chromatography Resin Market” report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Mixed-mode Chromatography Resin Market. The Mixed-mode Chromatography Resin Sales market report focuses on global major leading companies providing information such as company profiles, sales, sales revenue, market share and contact information.

Know About Mixed-mode Chromatography Resin Market:

Mixed-mode chromatography resin refers to the interactions or mixed-mode media used in this chromatographic method. Mixed-mode chromatography materials contain ligands of multimodal functionality that allow protein adsorption by a combination of ionic interactions, hydrogen bonds, and/or hydrophobic interactions. Complex mixtures like fermentation supernatants or cell lysates can be applied directly at relatively high conductivity, and elution is usually achieved by electrostatic charge repulsion.In 2015, the global mixed-mode chromatography resin production market is led by Europe; USA is the second-largest region-wise market. At present, the major manufacturers of mixed-mode chromatography resin are concentrated in Europe (Pall) and USA. Pall is the world leader, holding 50.5% production market share in 2015. Currently, the US is the worlds largest consumer market. US hold 45.82% share of the global consumption market.Mixed-mode chromatography resin downstream is wide and recently mixed-mode chromatography resin has acquired increasing significance in various fields of monoclonal antibodies, non-antibody protein, polyclonal antibodies and others. Globally, the mixed-mode chromatography resin market is mainly driven by growing demand for monoclonal antibodies.Manufacturers from US and EU are the major leaders in the international market of mixed-mode chromatography resin. Manufacturers from China are immature in technology. Currently, there is no manufacturer on the Chinese market. With the development of Chinese mixed-mode chromatography resin production technology, the possibility to enter the global market is increasing.The global Mixed-mode Chromatography Resin market was 140 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 150 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 0.6% between 2019 and 2025.

Top Key Manufacturers in Mixed-mode Chromatography Resin Market:

Pall Corporation

GE Healthcare

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Tosoh Corporation

Monoclonal Antibodies

Non-antibody Protein

Polyclonal Antibodies

Others Mixed-mode Chromatography Resin Market by Types:

Ion Exchange-Hydrophobic Type