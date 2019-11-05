Mixed Xylene Market 2019 Global Size & Share, Trends, Business Growth, Opportunities, Key Players, Regional Outlook and Forecast to 2024

Global “Mixed Xylene Market” 2019 research report provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, capacity, revenue and forecast 2024. This report also includes the overall and comprehensive study of the Mixed Xylene Market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is exhaustive quantitative analyses of the Mixed Xylene industry and provides data for making strategies to increase market growth and effectiveness.
Global Mixed Xylene market competition by TOP MANUFACTURERS, with production, price, revenue (value) and each manufacturer including
- ExxonMobil
- BP
- SK global chemical
- Total
- Shell
- Taiyo Oil
- Idemitsu
- COSMO OIL
- Citgo
- Valero
- GS Caltex
- PEMEX
- MRPL
- Galp Energia
- Marathon Petroleum Corporation
- YNCC
- YPF
- LOTTE CHEMICAL
- Sinopec
- CNPC
- CNOOC
- Fujia Group
- FREP
- Qingdao Lidong Chemical
- Scope of the Report:
- First, the mixed xylenes industry concentration is not high; there are many large petrochemical companies manufacturing mixed xylene in the world.
- In the world wide, mixed xylenes are the second-most-important aromatic product in terms of world consumption for chemical manufacture, ranking behind benzene and ahead of toluene. The three isomers—para-, ortho-, and meta-xylene—represent the major uses of isolated mixed xylenes. Consumption of p-xylene accounted for 80% of 2014 global mixed xylenes demand. American has a long history and unshakable status in this industry, like ExxonMobil and BP, both have xylene plant in USA.
- Second, many company have several plants, usually close to aimed consumption market. Some company usually take a joint venture enter into aim market, like Shell and its subsidiary SHOWA SHELL SEKIYU Company in Japan.
- The worldwide market for Mixed Xylene is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
This report focuses on the Mixed Xylene in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
- Solvent Grade
- Isomer GradeOn the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
- Used as a solvent and raw material of paraxylene
- Used as a solvent in the printing
- rubber
- leather industries and aviation gasoline additive
- Used in the production of polymers
- Used as a cleaning agent for steelThis report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
- North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Global Mixed Xylene Market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and instrumentation and downstream demand analysis is additionally dispensed. The Global Mixed Xylene market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of latest investment projects is assessed and overall analysis conclusions offered.
With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Mixed Xylene market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.
