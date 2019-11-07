Mixed Xylene Market 2019 Industry Size by Global Major Companies Profile, Competitive Landscape and Key Regions 2024 | Market Reports World

The Global “Mixed Xylene Market” Study offers detailed data which enriches the understanding, extent and application of the report. Mixed Xylene Market 2019 Global Business report covers the most recent market data, industry growth driving factors, size, share, trends, in addition to Forecast until 2024. The Global Mixed Xylene market evaluation is provided for the worldwide markets such as development trends, competitive landscape evaluation, and crucial regions development standing.

Request a sample copy of the report – https://www.marketreportsworld.com/enquiry/request-sample/ 13080033

Short Details of Mixed Xylene Market Report – Mixed Xylene is a clear colourless Aromatic Hydrocarbon liquid having sweet odour. It is a mixture of the three isomers (ortho, Meta & para-xylene), and in addition, a certain amount of Ethylbenzene. Mainly used as a synthesis intermediate or as a solvent by the chemical industry. Mixed Xylene may be present in some consumer products, such as coatings, cleaning agents, agrochemicals, and fuel.

Global Mixed Xylene market competition by top manufacturers

ExxonMobil

BP

SK global chemical

Total

Shell

Taiyo Oil

Idemitsu

COSMO OIL

Citgo

Valero

GS Caltex

PEMEX

MRPL

Galp Energia

Marathon Petroleum Corporation

YNCC

YPF

LOTTE CHEMICAL

Sinopec

CNPC

CNOOC

Fujia Group

FREP

Qingdao Lidong Chemical

Enquire before purchasing this report – https://www.marketreportsworld.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/ 13080033

First, the mixed xylenes industry concentration is not high; there are many large petrochemical companies manufacturing mixed xylene in the world.

In the world wide, mixed xylenes are the second-most-important aromatic product in terms of world consumption for chemical manufacture, ranking behind benzene and ahead of toluene. The three isomersâpara-, ortho-, and meta-xyleneârepresent the major uses of isolated mixed xylenes. Consumption of p-xylene accounted for 80% of 2014 global mixed xylenes demand. American has a long history and unshakable status in this industry, like ExxonMobil and BP, both have xylene plant in USA.

Second, many company have several plants, usually close to aimed consumption market. Some company usually take a joint venture enter into aim market, like Shell and its subsidiary SHOWA SHELL SEKIYU Company in Japan.

The worldwide market for Mixed Xylene is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Mixed Xylene in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Purchase this report (Price 3480 USD for single user license) – https://www.marketreportsworld.com/purchase/ 13080033

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Solvent Grade

Isomer Grade By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Used as a solvent and raw material of paraxylene

Used as a solvent in the printing

rubber

leather industries and aviation gasoline additive

Used in the production of polymers