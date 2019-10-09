 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) Market Analysis, Demand, Share, Growth Estimation, Developing Trends and Forecast 2024

By Joann Wilson on October 9, 2019

The report shows positive growth in “Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) Market” from last five years and also continued for the forecast period of 2019 to 2024. Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) industry report analyzes the overview of the global market with respect to major regions and segmented by types and applications. Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) Market covers top manufacturers, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force, technological advancement, distributors, traders, dealers, research findings.

Mobile backend as a service (MBaaS), also known as backend as a service (BaaS), is a model for providing web app and mobile app developers with a way to link their applications to backend cloud storage and APIs exposed by back end applications while also providing features such as user management, push notifications, and integration with social networking services. These services are provided via the use of custom software development kits (SDKs) and application programming interfaces (APIs).

Some top manufacturers in Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) Market: –

  • Oracle Corporation
  • IBM Corporation
  • Microsoft Corporation  and many more

    Scope of the Report:

  • North America was the largest market with a market share of 46.75% in 2012 and 43.26% in 2016 with a CAGR of 97%. China ranked the second place with the market share of 19.87% in 2016.
  • Nowadays, the top three companies make up more than 7.15% market share of the Mobile Backend as a Service (BaaS) revenue market in 2016, and the world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in North America. The top three manufacturers are Microsoft Corporation, Kony, Kinvey. They respectively with global production market share as 2.43%, 2.37% and 2.35% in 2016.
  • The Mobile Backend as a Service (BaaS) market has been increased in accordance with the economy and technology development. With the fierce competition of the market, the manufacturers are had better make sure that their services with high performance and quality. Following the market trends, access to greater competitive advantage, concerning more on their R&D and services to get a bigger market share.
  • The global Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) market is valued at 7160 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 68400 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 45.7% between 2019 and 2024.
  • The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.
  • North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS).
  • Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

    Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • Android
  • iOS
  • Others

    Market Segment by Applications:

  • Data and Application Integration
  • Identity and Access Management
  • Usage Analytics
  • Support and Maintenance Service
  • Others

    Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) Market Segment by Regions:

    North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
    Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) market.

    Chapter 1- to describe Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

    Chapter 2- to analyze the top manufacturers of Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS), with sales, revenue, and price of Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS), in 2016 and 2018;

    Chapter 3- to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2018;

    Chapter 4- to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS), for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9- to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

    Chapter 10 and 11- to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

    Chapter 12- Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024;

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

    This Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) report explores new project feasibility with a purpose of enlightening new entrants about the possibilities in this market. In this report a thorough SWOT analysis & investment analysis is provided which forecasts forthcoming opportunities for the Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) market players.

