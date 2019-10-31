Mobile Offshore Drilling Units(Modu) Market 2019 – 2024 Exclusive Analysis by Size, Types, Applications, CAGR, Focusing On Leading Players

Major players in the global Mobile Offshore Drilling Units(Modu) market include:

Pacific Drilling

Rowan

Saipem

Noble

Shelf Drilling

Seadrill

Odebrecht

Stena Drilling

Ensco

Diamond Offshore

Atwood Oceanics

Transocean

Maersk Drilling

By Types, the Mobile Offshore Drilling Units(Modu) Market can be Split into:

Drill-ship

Semisubmersible

Jackup

By Applications, the Mobile Offshore Drilling Units(Modu) Market can be Split into:

Oil and gas exploration