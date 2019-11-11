 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Mobile Power Bank Market 2019 Share, Size 2019 Growth Opportunities, Sales, Revenue, Consummations, Industry Analysis and Forecasts 2024

November 11, 2019

Mobile Power Bank

Mobile Power Bank Market" report conjointly covers import/export info across all significant regions lined in this document. The Mobile Power Bank Market Report concentrates on supplying best yields of investment to investors.

Short Details of Mobile Power Bank  Market Report – A power bank is a portable device that can supply power from its built-in battery through a USB port. Power banks are popular for charging USB charged devices. They can also be used as a power supply for various USB powered devices such as lights and small fans. They usually recharge with a USB power supply. The power bank includes a control circuit that both regulates charging of the battery and converts the battery voltage to 5.0 volts for the USB port. Some chargers for cells like 18650s and 26650 can also serve as a power bank. Although it is generally more cumbersome to carry such a charger with cells rather than a conventional power bank, this type of setup has the advantage of being able to charge cells for other uses. It also has the advantage that, when the cells are dead, they can be swapped for fresh cells for immediate use rather than having to be recharged first.

Global Mobile Power Bank  market competition by top manufacturers

  • Mophie
  • Samsung
  • Mipow
  • Sony
  • Maxell
  • RavPower
  • Samya
  • FSP Europe
  • Xtorm
  • Lepow
  • HIPER
  • Pisen
  • Romoss
  • SCUD
  • Yoobao
  • DX Power
  • Pineng
  • Besiter
  • MI
  • Mili
  • Koeok
  • Powerocks
  • GP Batteries
  • XPAL Power
  • Aigo

The worldwide market for Mobile Power Bank is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
This report focuses on the Mobile Power Bank in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

  • Up To 3000 mAh
  • 3001-8000 mAh
  • 8001-20000 mAh
  • Above 20000 mAh

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

  • Smartphone
  • Tablet
  • Media Device

