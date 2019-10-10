Mobile Power Plant Market Analysis by Sales, Growth Rate, Revenue and Geographical Segmentation Forecast Report 2019

A Mobile Power Plant, usually of the thermal electric type, with all equipment mounted on transport vehicles. Mobile power plants are used where the need for electric power is temporary.High-speed diesels and gas turbines usually serve as the primary motors for a mobile power plant. In addition to the primary motor and the electric generator, the equipment also includes the switching apparatus, a complete cable network, a control console, automation and signaling systems, auxiliary equipment, and spare parts.

General Electric

Siemens

Solar Turbines

PW Power Systems

Kawasaki Heavy Industries

The Middle East & Africa is estimated to be the largest market for mobile power plant. The increasing investments in remote area electrification in the Sub-Saharan African region and a strong presence of onshore oil & gas rigs, especially in the Middle East, drive the market growth in the region.

The Middle East & Africa is estimated to be the largest market for mobile power plant. The increasing investments in remote area electrification in the Sub-Saharan African region and a strong presence of onshore oil & gas rigs, especially in the Middle East, drive the market growth in the region.

The worldwide market for Mobile Power Plant is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new Research study.

Market Segmentation, By Product & Application:

Mobile Power Plant Market Analysis by Types: Each type is studied as market share, revenue (Million USD), market forecast, price, gross margin and more similar information.

Market Segment by Type, covers:

1-10MW

10-25MW

More than 25MW Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Oil & Gas

Emergency Power

Remote Area Electrification