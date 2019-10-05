Mobility-as-a-Service Industry 2019 Global Market Size, Share, Growth, Sales and Drivers Analysis Research Report 2023

The “Mobility-as-a-Service Market” report 2019 deeply analyses significant features in major developing markets. The analysis includes market size, latest trends, drivers, threats, opportunities, as well as key market segments. The study reveals market dynamics in several geographic segments along with Mobility-as-a-Service market analysis for the current market environment and future scenario over the forecast period. The report also contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

The research report delivers a close watch on leading competitors with strategic analysis, micro and macro market trend and scenarios, pricing analysis and a holistic overview of the market situations in the forecast period. The Mobility-as-a-Service market 2019 report consists of latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players.

The Mobility-as-a-Service market is predicted to develop CAGR at 33.32% during the forecast period 2018-2023. It also talks about the market size of different segments and their growth aspects.

The increasing use of online on-demand transportation services is mainly driven by innovative user-friendly mobile apps used by consumers to book rides using their smartphones. Such platforms incorporate the entire services ecosystem, including start-to-end trip planning, booking, ticketing, and payments, for different modes of transport into a single app/platform and are focused on providing a seamless travel experience to the consumer. The user-centricity, ease of use, and efficiency of such platforms are boosting the adoption among consumers. Ouranalysts have predicted that the mobility-as-a-service market will register a CAGR of over 35% by 2023.

List of the Key Players of Mobility-as-a-Service:

Greenlines Technology

Lyft

Inc

MaaS Global

moovel Group GmbH

Omio

SkedGo Pty Ltd