Modified Starches Market 2019: Global Industry Share, Size, Share, Demand, Key Findings, Regional Analysis, Key Players Profiles, Future Prospects and Forecasts to 2024

Modified Starches Market 2019 Industry Research report provides a Business exploration of vital market dynamics and their recent trends, along with relevant market segments. The report covers North America, South America, Europe, and the Middle-East,& Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Global Modified Starches Market report conducts a qualitative analysis to present the key manufacturer's profile, market share, market size, sales volume, gross margin analysis. All the key regions covered in report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. The Modified Starches market share and market outlook of each region from 2019-2023 are presented in this report.

Report Description

Market Scenario

Owing to a huge demand from the food and beverages industry, modified starches market, in the present as well as in the near future, is expected to experience an exponential market growth. There is a rise in the demand for modified starches due to the rapid growth of the food industry. The food and beverage industry has a huge demand for modified starches. Researchers have invented techniques to modify starch, by using chemicals and enzymes; these modified starches are used as food additive in various applications, including their usage as stabilizing, emulsifying, thickening, and freeze-thaw stabilizing agents. Modified starches have a remarkable number of uses in a variety of food, such as bakeries, snacks, beverages, as well as functional food. In functional food, modified starches are used as fat replacer and texture enhancer and for added nutritional properties, high-temperature stability, and flavor and oil encapsulation.

Regional Analysis

The global modified starches market has been segmented by region, which comprises North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. The North American region is dominating the modified starches market. The market volume in this region is projected to reach 43.92 MMT by 2022 with a growth rate of 3.93%. Availability of cheap raw materials, low production costs, and fewer stringent environmental regulations are driving the market growth in this region. Additionally, the Asia Pacific region seems to be a lucrative market for the investors to produce starch at more competitive prices than countries in Europe and North America. Europe is anticipated to grow at an exponential pace over the assessment period, owing to the rising demand for modified starches from the paper and textile industries.

Segments

The modified starch market has been segmented on the basis of source, form, application, and functionality. Modified starch market, by source, includes corn, wheat, cassava, potato, and others. Corn is dominating the source segment and is expected to witness an exponential growth of 4.25%. Modified starches market, by form, includes powder, liquid, and gel. Powdered modified starch is dominating in the form segment and is projected to reach 19.96 MMT by 2022. Modified starches market, by application, includes food & beverages and non-food application. Food & beverages is dominating the application segment and is projected to reach 57.58 MMT, at a CAGR of 3.94%.

Key Players

The leading market players in the global modified starches market primarily are Ingredion Incorporated (U.S.), Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S.), Roquette FrÃÂ¨res (France), Tate & Lyle PLC (U.K), Agrana Beteiligungs-AG (Austria), Grain Processing Corporation (U.S.), and Cargill, Incorporated (U.S.)

Target Audience

Modified starches manufacturers

Food and beverages manufacturers

Textiles

Pharmaceuticals

Personal care

Retailers & wholesalers

E-commerce companies

Traders, importers, and exporters

Key Findings

Modified starches are extensively used in food & beverages and this sector will witness a CAGR of 3.94% and is projected to reach 57.58 MMT, until 2022.

Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the modified starches market and will witness a CAGR of 4.22% until 2022.

Regional and Country Analysis of Global Modified Starches Market Development and Demand Forecast to 2022 Market

As per analysis, the global modified starches market has witnessed continuous demand during the last few years and is projected to reach 33.10 MMT by 2022, at a CAGR of 4.22%, with respect to production volume, during the forecast period.

The reports also cover country-level analysis of:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Thailand

Japan

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Latin America

The Middle East

Africa

Modified Starches Market Analyse according to leading players, Competitive landscape, geographical regions, top manufacturers, types, and applications forecast over a period of 2019 to 2023. Geographically, this report is divided into many key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and rate of Modified Starches Market 2019 in these regions, from 2018 to 2023 (forecast), covering: North America, China, Europe, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

The Objectives of this report are:

To define, describe, and analyze the Modified Starches market on the basis of product type, application, and region

To forecast and analyze the size of the Modified Starches market (in terms of value) in six key regions, namely, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, North America, the Middle East & Africa, and South America

To forecast and analyze the Modified Starches market at country-level in each region

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trends and its contribution to the Modified Starches market

To analyze opportunities in the Modified Starches market for stakeholders by identifying high-growth segments of the market

Key Questions Answered in Modified Starches market report:

What will the market size be in 2023 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Modified Starches Market Report Provides Comprehensive Analysis as Following:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market size & shares

Market trends and dynamics

Market Drivers and Opportunities

Market Analysis and Segmentation

Competitive landscape

Supply and demand

Technological inventions in Modified Starches trade

Marketing Channel Development Trend

Modified Starches Market Positioning

Pricing Strategy

Brand Strategy

Target consumer

Distributors/Traders List enclosed in Positioning Modified Starches Market

Modified Starches Market report provides you a visible, one-stop breakdown of the leading product, submarkets and market leaders revenue forecasts till 2023. Modified Starches Market 2019 report presents the descriptive analysis of the Modified Starches Market Major Key-players, Types, Application and Forecast Period knowledge.

