Modular Carpet Tiles Market 2019 Insights by Industry Volume, Size, Opportunities, Types, Product Analysis and Applications

By Joann Wilson on December 17, 2019

Modular Carpet Tiles

GlobalModular Carpet Tiles Market Research Report Provides the Brief Introduction of the Modular Carpet Tiles Market for 2019-2024. This Report provides information about Modular Carpet Tiles Market for business Growth, marketing Strategy and chronicled cost and revenue over the coming years and discussion of the key Players effective in this market. Evolving market trends and dynamics, chance mapping in terms of technological breakthroughs with inputs from trade specialists. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the distributor analysis of Modular Carpet Tiles globally.

About Modular Carpet Tiles:

Carpet tile, also known as carpet squares or modular carpet, provides flexibility with style, design, and performance. It is also extremely versatile and durable, making it the perfect choice for commercial locations.Modular carpet tile allows building owners and others to make more precise decisions about how to effectively cover floors while wasting the least amount of resources. Too many landlords, commercial building managers, and others in charge of properties end up dealing with the same old flooring choices. Modular carpet tiles bring innovation into the process of renovating flooring over a period of years, and keeping both commercial and residential buildings looking good.

Modular Carpet Tiles Market Manufactures:

  • Interface
  • Desso (Tarkett Company)
  • Balta Group
  • Milliken
  • Shaw Contract (Berkshire Hathaway)
  • Anker
  • Forbo Tessera
  • Mohawk Group
  • Balsan
  • Burmatex
  • Tapibel
  • Beaulieu
  • Paragon
  • J+J Flooring Group (Engineered Floors)
  • Mannington Mills

    Modular Carpet Tiles Market research covers Major classifications, applications, challenge and restraints for the key players. Modular Carpet Tiles Market reports feature a wealth of standardised and cross-comparable statistics including total market sizes, market share and sales, distribution and industry trends and revenue forecast information.

    Modular Carpet Tiles Market Types:

  • Flexible Modular Carpet Tiles
  • Rigid Modular Carpet Tiles

    Modular Carpet Tiles Market Applications:

  • Residential Use
  • Commercial Use

    The Report provides in depth research of the Modular Carpet Tiles Market including definitions, Production, applications, key players, Growth Rate and market challenges. The report then estimates the market development trends by 2019-2024. Also, Modular Carpet Tiles Market analysis is provided for the international markets including Revenue, Product Specification, and Major Types Analysis.

    Scope of Modular Carpet Tiles Market Report:

  • Demand for Modular Carpet Tiles has fallen alongside new construction and renovation projects in the wake of the 2008 global financial crisis. However, as the economy and consumer confidence are expected to recover across key markets, demand for broadloom and carpet tiles is also expected to increase.
  • The United Kingdom, the largest European Modular Carpet Tiles market, has shown positive growth in the last few years as part of Europeâs recent economic recovery. By volume, the United Kingdom and Ireland accounted for 42% of the European modular carpet tiles market in 2018. The volume of renovation projects, the main driver behind the residential carpeting market, is expected to remain relatively flat in Europe in the next few years.
  • The worldwide market for Modular Carpet Tiles is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR study.
  • This report focuses on the Modular Carpet Tiles in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Modular Carpet Tiles product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Modular Carpet Tiles, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Modular Carpet Tiles in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Modular Carpet Tiles competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Modular Carpet Tiles breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Modular Carpet Tiles market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Modular Carpet Tiles sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No.of Pages: 137

    1 Modular Carpet Tiles Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Modular Carpet Tiles by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Modular Carpet Tiles Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Modular Carpet Tiles Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Modular Carpet Tiles Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Modular Carpet Tiles Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Modular Carpet Tiles Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Modular Carpet Tiles Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Modular Carpet Tiles Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Modular Carpet Tiles Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

