Modular Data Centers Market Research Report 2019: Global Industry Analysis, Business Development, Size, Share, Trends, Future Growth, Forecast To 2024

By Joann Wilson on November 19, 2019

Modular Data Centers

Short Details of Modular Data Centers  Market Report – A modular data center system is a portable method of deploying data center capacity. A modular data center can be placed anywhere data capacity is needed.Modular data center systems consist of purpose-engineered modules and components to offer scalable data center capacity with multiple power and cooling options. Modules can be shipped to be added, integrated or retrofitted into an existing data center or combined into a system of modules. Modular data centers typically consist of standardized components.Modular data centers are often marketed as converged infrastructure, promoting economies of scale and efficient energy usage, including considerations regarding the external environment.

Global Modular Data Centers  market competition by top manufacturers

  • Huawei Technologies Co.
  • Ltd.
  • International Business Machines Corporation
  • Eaton Corporation PLC
  • Bladeroom
  • Cannon Technologies Ltd.
  • Commscope Holding Company
  • Inc.
  • Dell Inc.
  • Flexenclosure AB
  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development Lp
  • Rittal GmbH & Co. Kg
  • Schneider Electric SE
  • Vertiv Co.
  • Baselayer Technology
  • LLC
  • Cisco
  • Aceco TI
  • Active Power
  • Datapod
  • ZTE

The Scope of the Report:

The modular data center market is expected to grow from USD 1076.37 Million in 2017 to USD 3088.19 Million by 2022, at a high Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 23% during the forecast period. Data center operators face an increasing need for a scale-out data center architecture, which enables the scaling of critical data center components as and when the demand increases. The modular data center provides prefabricated modules that easily address the customerâs capacity needs with a quick deployment time. It also helps in cutting down the cost of in-house infrastructure. Modular data center solutions, including all-in-one as well as individual functional modules can be added to the existing data center infrastructure, which enables a massively scalable architecture. These solutions are expected to fuel the growth of the modular data center market, as organizations are increasingly adopting them to cater to the increasing data center traffic.
Technology advancements and growing consumer awareness are catapulting prefabricated MDCS from a niche IT concept to a mainstream strategy in diverse industries ranging from financial services, Telecom, IT services, government, manufacturing, and telecommunications. Prefab MDCS are especially suitable for telecom, collocation and international Internet companies that need solutions that can be quickly implemented and expanded on demand. Similarly, Internet companies are showing high affinity for the cost-effective and low risk capacity expansion facilitated by prefab MDCS. An increasing number of mobile network operators and Internet service providers with captive datacenter infrastructure are expected to adopt Prefabricated MDCS. While enclosed and containerized Prefab MDCS have cornered the bigger share of the market, prefab building structures are rapidly gaining traction.
The global Modular Data Centers market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.
The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.
North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Modular Data Centers.
Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.
This report studies the Modular Data Centers market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Modular Data Centers market by product type and applications/end industries.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

  • 380V/50Hz
  • 480V/60Hz
  • Others

    By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

  • Finance
  • Government and Defense
  • Telecom
  • Education
  • Others,

