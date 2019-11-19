Modular Data Centers Market Research Report 2019: Global Industry Analysis, Business Development, Size, Share, Trends, Future Growth, Forecast To 2024

“Modular Data Centers Market” report also contain data type like capability, production, market share, price, growth rate, consumption, import, export, etc. Industry series, manufacturing process, cost construction, advertising channel are also examined in this report.
Short Details of Modular Data Centers Market Report – A modular data center system is a portable method of deploying data center capacity. A modular data center can be placed anywhere data capacity is needed.Modular data center systems consist of purpose-engineered modules and components to offer scalable data center capacity with multiple power and cooling options. Modules can be shipped to be added, integrated or retrofitted into an existing data center or combined into a system of modules. Modular data centers typically consist of standardized components.Modular data centers are often marketed as converged infrastructure, promoting economies of scale and efficient energy usage, including considerations regarding the external environment.
Global Modular Data Centers market competition by top manufacturers
- Huawei Technologies Co.
- Ltd.
- International Business Machines Corporation
- Eaton Corporation PLC
- Bladeroom
- Cannon Technologies Ltd.
- Commscope Holding Company
- Inc.
- Dell Inc.
- Flexenclosure AB
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development Lp
- Rittal GmbH & Co. Kg
- Schneider Electric SE
- Vertiv Co.
- Baselayer Technology
- LLC
- Cisco
- Aceco TI
- Active Power
- Datapod
- ZTE
The Scope of the Report:
The modular data center market is expected to grow from USD 1076.37 Million in 2017 to USD 3088.19 Million by 2022, at a high Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 23% during the forecast period. Data center operators face an increasing need for a scale-out data center architecture, which enables the scaling of critical data center components as and when the demand increases. The modular data center provides prefabricated modules that easily address the customerâs capacity needs with a quick deployment time. It also helps in cutting down the cost of in-house infrastructure. Modular data center solutions, including all-in-one as well as individual functional modules can be added to the existing data center infrastructure, which enables a massively scalable architecture. These solutions are expected to fuel the growth of the modular data center market, as organizations are increasingly adopting them to cater to the increasing data center traffic.
Technology advancements and growing consumer awareness are catapulting prefabricated MDCS from a niche IT concept to a mainstream strategy in diverse industries ranging from financial services, Telecom, IT services, government, manufacturing, and telecommunications. Prefab MDCS are especially suitable for telecom, collocation and international Internet companies that need solutions that can be quickly implemented and expanded on demand. Similarly, Internet companies are showing high affinity for the cost-effective and low risk capacity expansion facilitated by prefab MDCS. An increasing number of mobile network operators and Internet service providers with captive datacenter infrastructure are expected to adopt Prefabricated MDCS. While enclosed and containerized Prefab MDCS have cornered the bigger share of the market, prefab building structures are rapidly gaining traction.
The global Modular Data Centers market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.
The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.
North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Modular Data Centers.
Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.
This report studies the Modular Data Centers market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Modular Data Centers market by product type and applications/end industries.
By the product type, the market is primarily split into
By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Modular Data Centers Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications
1.4 Market Analysis by Regions
1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa
1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.5 Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Market Opportunities
1.5.2 Market Risk
1.5.3 Market Driving Force
2 Manufacturers Profiles
————————————————————
3 Global Modular Data Centers Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
3.1 Global Modular Data Centers Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
3.2 Global Modular Data Centers Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
3.3 Market Concentration Rate
3.3.1 Top 3 Modular Data Centers Manufacturer Market Share in 2018
3.3.2 Top 6 Modular Data Centers Manufacturer Market Share in 2018
3.4 Market Competition Trend
4 Global Modular Data Centers Market Analysis by Regions
4.1 Global Modular Data Centers Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions
4.1.1 Global Modular Data Centers Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
4.1.2 Global Modular Data Centers Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
4.2 North America Modular Data Centers Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.3 Europe Modular Data Centers Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.4 Asia-Pacific Modular Data Centers Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.5 South America Modular Data Centers Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.6 Middle East and Africa Modular Data Centers Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
5 North America Modular Data Centers by Country
5.1 North America Modular Data Centers Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country
5.1.1 North America Modular Data Centers Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
5.1.2 North America Modular Data Centers Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
5.2 United States Modular Data Centers Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
5.3 Canada Modular Data Centers Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
5.4 Mexico Modular Data Centers Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
————————————————————
8 South America Modular Data Centers by Country
8.1 South America Modular Data Centers Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country
8.1.1 South America Modular Data Centers Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
8.1.2 South America Modular Data Centers Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
8.2 Brazil Modular Data Centers Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
8.3 Argentina Modular Data Centers Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
8.4 Colombia Modular Data Centers Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
9 Middle East and Africa Modular Data Centers by Countries
9.1 Middle East and Africa Modular Data Centers Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Modular Data Centers Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Modular Data Centers Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
9.2 Saudi Arabia Modular Data Centers Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
9.3 Turkey Modular Data Centers Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
9.4 Egypt Modular Data Centers Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
9.5 Nigeria Modular Data Centers Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
9.6 South Africa Modular Data Centers Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
————————————————————
11 Global Modular Data Centers Market Segment by Application
11.1 Global Modular Data Centers Sales Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
11.2 Home Using Sales Growth (2014-2019)
11.3 Hospital Using Sales Growth (2014-2019)
11.4 Other Sales Growth (2014-2019)
12 Modular Data Centers Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.1 Global Modular Data Centers Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2024)
12.2 Modular Data Centers Market Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
12.2.1 North America Modular Data Centers Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.2.2 Europe Modular Data Centers Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.2.3 Asia-Pacific Modular Data Centers Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.2.4 South America Modular Data Centers Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.2.5 Middle East and Africa Modular Data Centers Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.3 Modular Data Centers Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)
12.3.1 Global Modular Data Centers Sales Forecast by Type (2019-2024)
12.3.2 Global Modular Data Centers Market Share Forecast by Type (2019-2024)
12.4 Modular Data Centers Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)
12.4.1 Global Modular Data Centers Sales Forecast by Application (2019-2024)
12.4.2 Global Modular Data Centers Market Share Forecast by Application (2019-2024)
13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers
13.1 Sales Channel
13.1.1 Direct Marketing
13.1.2 Indirect Marketing
13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend
13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers
14 Research Findings and Conclusion
15 Appendix
15.1 Methodology
15.2 Data Source
