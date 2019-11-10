 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Modular Homes Market Detail Report by Industry Size, Volume, Opportunities, Type, Product Analysis and Application to 2024

By Joann Wilson on November 10, 2019

Modular Homes

Global Modular Homes Market report tells about the manufacturing process, raw material and equipment suppliers, various manufacturing associated costs, historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data, the actual process. Modular Homes Market Report also covers manufacturers, regions, types, applications, development factors, opportunities, challenges faced by Modular Homes industry.

Geographically, Modular Homes Market report provides segment analysis and import and export status, demand status, production volume, of Modular Homes including regions such as: United States, China, Europe, Japan, and Southeast Asia, India.

Manufacturers in Modular Homes Market Repot:

  • Bouygues Construction
  • Lendlease Corporation
  • Laing Orourke
  • Seikisui House
  • Clayton Homes
  • Champion
  • Modular Space Corporation
  • Daiwa House
  • Cavco Industries
  • Inc.
  • Algeco Scotsman
  • Red Sea Housing
  • Redman Homes
  • Fleetwood Australia
  • Kwikspace Modular Buildings
  • Horizon North Logistics
  • Kleusberg GmbH & Co. Kg
  • KEE Katerra
  • Pleasant Valley Homes
  • Alta-Fab Structures
  • Arts Way Manufacturing
  • NRB Inc.
  • Wernick Group
  • Westchester Modular Homes
  • Modscape
  • Pratt Construction Incorporated
  • Koma Modular
  • New Era Homes
  • Guerdon Enterprises LLC
  • Hickory Group
  • Lebanon Valley Homes

  • About Modular Homes:

    Modular homes are residences built in a controlled factory environment in sections, or modules, and then transported to the construction site. There, they are installed on permanent foundations and completed by professional installers.

    Modular Homes Industry report begins with a basic Modular Homes market overview. It also acts as a vital tool to industries active across the value chain and for new entrants by enabling them to take advantage of the opportunities and develop business strategies.

    Modular Homes Market Types:

  • Ranch
  • Cape Cod
  • Two-story homes
  • Cabin/Chalet

    Modular Homes Market Applications:

  • 999 sq ft Floor
  • 1000 sq ft – 1499 sq ft Floor
  • 1500 sq ft – 1999 sq ft Floor
  • 2000 sq ft – 2499 sq ft Floor
  • More than 2500 sq ft Floor

    Scope of Report:

  • Modular Homes may be used for long-term, temporary or permanent facilities, such as construction camps, schools and classrooms, civilian and military housing, and industrial facilities. Modular Homes are used in remote and rural areas where conventional construction may not be reasonable or possible, for example, the Halley VI accommodation pods used for a BAS Antarctic expedition. Other uses have included churches, health care facilities, sales and retail offices, fast food restaurants and cruise ship construction. They can also be used in areas that have weather concerns, such as hurricanes.
  • The worldwide market for Modular Homes is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.9% over the next five years, will reach 49300 million US$ in 2024, from 42800 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Modular Homes in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    In the end, the report focusses on Modular Homes Market major leading market players in Modular Homes industry area with information such as company profile of keyword market, sales volume, price, gross margin of keyword industry and contact information. Global Modular Homes Industry report also includes Modular Homes Upstream raw materials and Modular Homes downstream consumers analysis.

    No.of Pages: 136

    1 Modular Homes Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Modular Homes by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2019

    1.3 Global Modular Homes Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Modular Homes Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Modular Homes Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Modular Homes Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Modular Homes Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Modular Homes Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Modular Homes Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Modular Homes Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

    Our other Reports:

