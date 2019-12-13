Module Handling Systems Industry 2019-2024 by Marketing Channel (Direct Marketing, Indirect Marketing), Pricing, Brand Strategy and Distributors

About Module Handling Systems:

Module Handling Systems are commonly used for handling equipment dedicated to subsea inspection, maintenance and repair (IMR) services. The most common is by use of a Module Handling Tower installed over the vessels Moonpool. Other designs are based on A-frames or slewable towers placing the modules on pallets and skidding the modules to the dedicated positions on deck.

Module Handling Systems Market Manufactures:

Rolls-Royce

Axtech AS

Kongsberg Maritime

MacGregor

Seaonics AS

Hybrid

Electric Module Handling Systems Market Applications:

On shore

Off shore

