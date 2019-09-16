 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Module Level Power Electronics (MLPE) Market 2019: Leading Countries, Market Size, Challenges, Five Forces Analysis, Trends, Drivers, Forecast to 2024

By Joann Wilson on September 16, 2019

Module Level Power Electronics (MLPE)

The report outlines the competitive framework of the “Module Level Power Electronics (MLPE) Market” industry detailing the SWOT analysis and market share dominance of the prominent players. Global Module Level Power Electronics (MLPE) Market Report has released a new research Analysis & forecast 2019-2024 comprehensive of one or more factors covering regional opportunities, application landscape, product demand trends, and end-use portfolio of the industry over the forecast timeframe

Get a sample copy of the report at – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13842780   

Module Level Power Electronics (MPLE), is the collective term for AC microinverter and DC Power Optimiser solar systems.Direct current (DC) power optimizers and microinverters (together known as module-level power electronics, or MLPE) are one of the fastest growing market segments in the solar industry.
The Module Level Power Electronics (MLPE) consumption volume was 3056 M Watts in 2017 and is expected to reach 3556 M Watts in 2018 and 11411 M Watts in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 17.90% from 2017 to 2025. North America`s sales volume accounted for the highest market share (60.50%) in 2017, followed by the Europe and China.The Module Level Power Electronics (MLPE) are mainly used by Residential and Commercial Application. The dominated application of Module Level Power Electronics (MLPE) is Residential.There are major two kinds of the Module Level Power Electronics (MLPE),includes Power Optimizer and Microinverter. The sales market share of Power Optimizer is 63.17% in 2017.Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the increasing demand of leading-edge, effective, and convenient products, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. In the next five years, the consumption volume will keep increasing, as well as the consumption value.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

  • Solar Edge
  • Enphase
  • Tigo/SMA
  • APSystems
  • i-Energy Co.
  • Ltd.
  • Lead Solar
  • Chilicon
  • BM Solar
  • Sparq

    Module Level Power Electronics (MLPE) Market by Types

  • Power Optimizer
  • Microinverter

    Module Level Power Electronics (MLPE) Market by Applications

  • Residential
  • Commercial

    This report also splits the market by region:

    • United States
    • Canada
    • Mexico
    • Brazil
    • APAC
    • China
    • Japan
    • Korea
    • ………………

    Inquire or share your questions if any before the purchasing this report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13842780    

    This report also splits the market by region:

    Americas- United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

    Table of Content of Global Module Level Power Electronics (MLPE) Market Growth 2019-2024

    1 Scope of the Report

    1.1 Market Introduction

    1.2 Research Objectives

    1.3 Years Considered

    1.4 Market Research Methodology

    1.5 Economic Indicators

    1.6 Currency Considered

    2 Executive Summary

    2.1 World Market Overview

    2.2 Module Level Power Electronics (MLPE) Segment by Type

    2.3 Module Level Power Electronics (MLPE) Consumption by Type

    2.4 Module Level Power Electronics (MLPE) Segment by Application

    2.5 Module Level Power Electronics (MLPE) Consumption by Application

    3 Global Module Level Power Electronics (MLPE) by Players

    3.1 Global Module Level Power Electronics (MLPE) Sales Market Share by Players

    3.2 Global Module Level Power Electronics (MLPE) Revenue Market Share by Players

    3.4 Global Module Level Power Electronics (MLPE) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players

    3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

    …………………And Continue

    Browse Table Of Content(TOC) At – https://www.absolutereports.com/TOC/13842780#TOC

    No. of Pages: – 130

    Purchase This Report (Price 3660 USD for single user license) – https://www.absolutereports.com/purchase/13842780   

    About Absolute Reports:

    Absolute Reports is an upscale platform to help key personnel in the business world in strategizing and taking visionary decisions based on facts and figures derived from in depth market research. We are one of the top report resellers in the market, dedicated towards bringing you an ingenious concoction of data parameters.

    Contact Us:

    Name: Ajay More

    Phone: US +1424 253 0807/ UK +44 203 239 8187

    Mail id: [email protected]   

    For Other report :
    In-Memory Analytics Market 2019-2024 Segmentation by Region, Key Players, Product Types and Application

    In-Memory Analytics Market 2019-2024 Segmentation by Region, Key Players, Product Types and Application

    Sizing Agents Market 2019 Global Industry Size, Growth, Segments, Revenue, Manufacturers and 2025 Forecast Research Report

    Portable Kayaks Market 2024: Global Size, Key Companies, Trends, Growth and Regional Forecasts Research

    • Published in Press Release

    Joann Wilson
    Joann Wilson

    Joann is leading the column associated with news about communication devices. The main news that gets highlighted in this column is about various cell phones and how the industry is taking up the significant portions of the world. Joann is a woman of strong wills and has a future scenario of changing the pattern of news, which will be beneficiary for the society. Her viewpoint has been proved very advantageous for the organization.

    More from Press ReleaseMore posts in Press Release »