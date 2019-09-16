Module Level Power Electronics (MLPE) Market 2019: Leading Countries, Market Size, Challenges, Five Forces Analysis, Trends, Drivers, Forecast to 2024

The report outlines the competitive framework of the “Module Level Power Electronics (MLPE) Market” industry detailing the SWOT analysis and market share dominance of the prominent players. Global Module Level Power Electronics (MLPE) Market Report has released a new research Analysis & forecast 2019-2024 comprehensive of one or more factors covering regional opportunities, application landscape, product demand trends, and end-use portfolio of the industry over the forecast timeframe

Get a sample copy of the report at – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13842780

Module Level Power Electronics (MPLE), is the collective term for AC microinverter and DC Power Optimiser solar systems.Direct current (DC) power optimizers and microinverters (together known as module-level power electronics, or MLPE) are one of the fastest growing market segments in the solar industry.

The Module Level Power Electronics (MLPE) consumption volume was 3056 M Watts in 2017 and is expected to reach 3556 M Watts in 2018 and 11411 M Watts in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 17.90% from 2017 to 2025. North America`s sales volume accounted for the highest market share (60.50%) in 2017, followed by the Europe and China.The Module Level Power Electronics (MLPE) are mainly used by Residential and Commercial Application. The dominated application of Module Level Power Electronics (MLPE) is Residential.There are major two kinds of the Module Level Power Electronics (MLPE),includes Power Optimizer and Microinverter. The sales market share of Power Optimizer is 63.17% in 2017.Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the increasing demand of leading-edge, effective, and convenient products, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. In the next five years, the consumption volume will keep increasing, as well as the consumption value.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Solar Edge

Enphase

Tigo/SMA

APSystems

i-Energy Co.

Ltd.

Lead Solar

Chilicon

BM Solar

Sparq Module Level Power Electronics (MLPE) Market by Types

Power Optimizer

Microinverter Module Level Power Electronics (MLPE) Market by Applications

Residential