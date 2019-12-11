 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Moisture-Resistant Plasterboards Market 2020 – Global Industry Outlook by 2025, Analysis Covers Size and Share, Key Driving Factors, Demand Status and Research

By Joann Wilson on December 11, 2019

Moisture-Resistant Plasterboards

Global “Moisture-Resistant Plasterboards Market” report 2020 focuses on the Moisture-Resistant Plasterboards industry by size, share, volume, value, and regional presence along with the types and applications. Moisture-Resistant Plasterboards market report offers in-depth analysis and insights into developments impacting businesses and enterprises on global level. Additionally, the report comprehends the calculated predictable CAGR of the Moisture-Resistant Plasterboards market resulting from previous records. Moisture-Resistant Plasterboards market report also determines investment opportunities and probable threats in the industry based on an intelligent analysis.

About Moisture-Resistant Plasterboards Market:

  • The global Moisture-Resistant Plasterboards market was million US$ in 2018 and is expected to million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of between 2019 and 2025.
  • This report studies the Moisture-Resistant Plasterboards market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2025; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porters Five Forces Analysis.

    Moisture-Resistant Plasterboards Market Covers Following Key Players:

  • Saint- Gobain
  • USG Corporation
  • Etex Group
  • Armstrong World Industries
  • Georgia Pacific Llc
  • Boral Limited
  • Fletcher Building Limited
  • Gypsum Management and Supply
  • Kanuf Gips
  • National Gypsum Company

    The Information for Each Competitor Includes:

    • Company Profile
    • Main Business Information 
    • SWOT Analysis 
    • Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 
    • Market Share

    In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Moisture-Resistant Plasterboards:

    • History Year: 2014 – 2018
    • Base Year: 2018
    • Estimated Year: 2019
    • Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

    Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Moisture-Resistant Plasterboards in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

    • North America
    • Europe
    • Asia-Pacific
    • South America
    • Middle East and Africa

    Moisture-Resistant Plasterboards Market by Types:

  • Tapered-Edged
  • Square-Edged

    Moisture-Resistant Plasterboards Market by Applications:

  • Residential
  • Non-residential

    The Study Objectives of Moisture-Resistant Plasterboards Market Are:

    • To analyze and research the global Moisture-Resistant Plasterboards status and future forecastï¼involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.
    • To present the key Moisture-Resistant Plasterboards manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.
    • To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.
    • To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
    • To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.
    • To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

    Detailed TOC of Moisture-Resistant Plasterboards Market Report 2019-2025:

    1 Study Coverage

    1.1 Moisture-Resistant Plasterboards Product

    1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

    1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

    1.4 Market by Type

    1.5 Market by Application

    2 Executive Summary

    2.1 Global Moisture-Resistant Plasterboards Market Size

    2.2 Moisture-Resistant Plasterboards Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

    2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

    2.4 Key Trends for Moisture-Resistant Plasterboards Markets & Products

    3 Market Size by Manufacturers

    3.1 Moisture-Resistant Plasterboards Production by Manufacturers

    3.2 Moisture-Resistant Plasterboards Revenue by Manufacturers

    3.3 Moisture-Resistant Plasterboards Price by Manufacturers

    3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

    4 Moisture-Resistant Plasterboards Production by Regions

    4.1 Global Moisture-Resistant Plasterboards Production by Regions

    5 Moisture-Resistant Plasterboards Consumption by Regions

    5.1 Global Moisture-Resistant Plasterboards Consumption by Regions

    6 Market Size by Type

    6.1 Global Moisture-Resistant Plasterboards Production by Type

    6.2 Global Moisture-Resistant Plasterboards Revenue by Type

    6.3 Moisture-Resistant Plasterboards Price by Type

    7 Market Size by Application

    7.1 Overview

    7.2 Global Moisture-Resistant Plasterboards Breakdown Data by Application

    Continued……

