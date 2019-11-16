 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Moisture-Resistant Plasterboards Market Growth Rate 2019 | Global Analysis by Size, Share, Revenue, Top Key Players, and Forecast to 2025

By Joann Wilson on November 16, 2019

Moisture-Resistant Plasterboards

Global “Moisture-Resistant Plasterboards Market” report 2019 helps to provide market status based on product type, applications, and regions. Moisture-Resistant Plasterboards market report employs the SWOT analysis technique for the valuation of the development of the most remarkable Key players. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

Top Key Players of Global Moisture-Resistant Plasterboards Market Are:

  • Saint- Gobain
  • USG Corporation
  • Etex Group
  • Armstrong World Industries
  • Georgia Pacific Llc
  • Boral Limited
  • Fletcher Building Limited
  • Gypsum Management and Supply
  • Kanuf Gips
  • National Gypsum Company

    About Moisture-Resistant Plasterboards Market:

  • The global Moisture-Resistant Plasterboards market was million US$ in 2018 and is expected to million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of between 2019 and 2025.
  • This report studies the Moisture-Resistant Plasterboards market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2025; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porters Five Forces Analysis.

    In this study, The Years Considered to Estimate the Market Size of Moisture-Resistant Plasterboards:

    • History Year: 2014 – 2018
    • Base Year: 2018
    • Estimated Year: 2019
    • Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

    Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Moisture-Resistant Plasterboards in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

    • North America
    • Europe
    • Asia-Pacific
    • South America
    • Middle East and Africa

    Moisture-Resistant Plasterboards Market Segmentation, On the Basis of Types:

  • Tapered-Edged
  • Square-Edged

    Moisture-Resistant Plasterboards Market Segmentation, On the Basis of Applications:

  • Residential
  • Non-residential

    The Report Can Answer the Following Questions:

    • What is the global (North America, South America, Europe, Africa, Middle East, Asia, China, Japan) production, production value, consumption, consumption value, import and export of Moisture-Resistant Plasterboards?
    • Who are the global key manufacturers of Moisture-Resistant Plasterboards Industry How being their operating situation (capacity, production, price, cost, gross and revenue)?
    • What are the types and applications of Moisture-Resistant Plasterboards What being the market share of each type and application?
    • What are the upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment of Moisture-Resistant Plasterboards What being the manufacturing process of Moisture-Resistant Plasterboards?
    • What will the Moisture-Resistant Plasterboards market size and the growth rate be in 2025?
    • What are the key factors driving the global Moisture-Resistant Plasterboards industry?

    Geographical Segmentation:

    Moisture-Resistant Plasterboards Market Report Contains Following Points in TOC:

    1 Study Coverage

    1.1 Moisture-Resistant Plasterboards Product

    1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

    1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

    1.4 Market by Type

    1.5 Market by Application

    2 Executive Summary

    2.1 Global Moisture-Resistant Plasterboards Market Size

    2.2 Moisture-Resistant Plasterboards Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

    2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

    2.4 Key Trends for Moisture-Resistant Plasterboards Markets & Products

    3 Market Size by Manufacturers

    3.1 Moisture-Resistant Plasterboards Production by Manufacturers

    3.2 Moisture-Resistant Plasterboards Revenue by Manufacturers

    3.3 Moisture-Resistant Plasterboards Price by Manufacturers

    3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

    4 Moisture-Resistant Plasterboards Production by Regions

    4.1 North America

    4.2 Europe

    4.3 China

    4.4 Southeast Asia

    4.5 India

    5 Breakdown Data by Type and Applications

    5.1 Global Moisture-Resistant Plasterboards Market Size by Type

    5.2 Global Market Size by Applications

    6 Market Size by Type

    6.1 Global Moisture-Resistant Plasterboards Production by Type

    6.2 Global Moisture-Resistant Plasterboards Revenue by Type

    6.3 Moisture-Resistant Plasterboards Price by Type

    7 Market Size by Application

    7.1 Overview

    7.2 Global Moisture-Resistant Plasterboards Breakdown Data by Application

    Continued……

