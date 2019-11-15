Molecular Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing Market 2019 Global Competition, Size, Business Outlook Market Dynamics Forecast to 2025

The research report gives an overview of “Molecular Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing Market” by analysing various key segments of this Molecular Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing market based on the trends, types and applications, and end-use industries. The report presents a detailed analysis of the parent market based on key players, sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers which will serve as a profitable guide for all the Molecular Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing market competitors.

Regions covered in the Molecular Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing Market report are USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.

Know About Molecular Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing Market:

Molecular diagnostics is a technique used to detect the presence of and identify genetic materials and proteins associated with specific health conditions and diseases, and infectious agents in body fluids such as blood, urine, or sputum. Molecular diagnostics for infectious disease testing is used by hospitals, academics institutions, laboratories, and others. Increasing number of infectious diseases and technological advancement in diagnostic technologies for infectious diseases are some major driving factors for molecular diagnostics in the infectious disease testing market. Molecular diagnostics technologies are mainly used to diagnose diseases such as AIDS, tuberculosis (TB), hepatitis, and hospital-acquired infections. North America has the largest market for molecular diagnostics in infectious disease testing, followed by Europe. This is due to technological advancement in molecular diagnostic tools, increasing prevalence of infectious diseases and improved healthcare infrastructure in the region. The market in Asia too, is expected to witness a high growth rate in the next few years. This is due to evolving research and development activities on infectious diseases, increasing government support, growing awareness among people about various infectious diseases and their diagnostic procedures, and improving healthcare infrastructure in the region. In addition, growing population and economies in developing countries, such as India and China, are expected to influence the growth in molecular diagnostics in infectious disease testing in Asia. Technological advancement in diagnostic procedures for infectious diseases, the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases, a growing elderly population, and the growth of research activities in molecular diagnostic technologies are some major drivers for the global molecular diagnostics in infectious disease testing market.In 2018, the global Molecular Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.

Top Key Manufacturers in Molecular Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing Market:

Abbott

BD

BioMerieux

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Roche

Siemens

Veridex

Luminex

GenMark Diagnostics

Qiagen

Genomix Biotech

BioTheranostics

Hospitals

Clinics

Academic Institutes

Laboratories

Others Molecular Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing Market by Types:

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (INAAT)

Microarrays

Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)

Hybridization