Molecular Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing Market 2019 Global Competition, Size, Business Outlook Market Dynamics Forecast to 2025

By Joann Wilson on November 15, 2019

The research report gives an overview of “Molecular Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing Market” by analysing various key segments of this Molecular Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing market based on the trends, types and applications, and end-use industries. The report presents a detailed analysis of the parent market based on key players, sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers which will serve as a profitable guide for all the Molecular Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing market competitors.

Regions covered in the Molecular Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing Market report are USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.

Know About Molecular Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing Market: 

Molecular diagnostics is a technique used to detect the presence of and identify genetic materials and proteins associated with specific health conditions and diseases, and infectious agents in body fluids such as blood, urine, or sputum. Molecular diagnostics for infectious disease testing is used by hospitals, academics institutions, laboratories, and others. Increasing number of infectious diseases and technological advancement in diagnostic technologies for infectious diseases are some major driving factors for molecular diagnostics in the infectious disease testing market. Molecular diagnostics technologies are mainly used to diagnose diseases such as AIDS, tuberculosis (TB), hepatitis, and hospital-acquired infections. North America has the largest market for molecular diagnostics in infectious disease testing, followed by Europe. This is due to technological advancement in molecular diagnostic tools, increasing prevalence of infectious diseases and improved healthcare infrastructure in the region. The market in Asia too, is expected to witness a high growth rate in the next few years. This is due to evolving research and development activities on infectious diseases, increasing government support, growing awareness among people about various infectious diseases and their diagnostic procedures, and improving healthcare infrastructure in the region. In addition, growing population and economies in developing countries, such as India and China, are expected to influence the growth in molecular diagnostics in infectious disease testing in Asia. Technological advancement in diagnostic procedures for infectious diseases, the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases, a growing elderly population, and the growth of research activities in molecular diagnostic technologies are some major drivers for the global molecular diagnostics in infectious disease testing market.In 2018, the global Molecular Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.

Top Key Manufacturers in Molecular Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing Market:

  • Abbott
  • BD
  • BioMerieux
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific
  • Roche
  • Siemens
  • Veridex
  • Luminex
  • GenMark Diagnostics
  • Qiagen
  • Genomix Biotech
  • BioTheranostics

    Molecular Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing Market by Applications:

  • Hospitals
  • Clinics
  • Academic Institutes
  • Laboratories
  • Others

    Molecular Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing Market by Types:

  • Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)
  • Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (INAAT)
  • Microarrays
  • Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)
  • Hybridization
  • Others

    Key Questions Answered in This Report:

    • What will the market size be in 2025 and what will the growth rate be?
    • What are the key market trends?
    • What is driving this market?
    • What are the challenges to market growth?
    • Who are the key vendors in this market space?

    Major Points from Table of Contents:
    1 Study Coverage
    1.1 Molecular Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing Product
    1.2 Market Segments
    1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
    1.4 Market by Type
    1.4.1 Global Molecular Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing Market Size Growth Rate by Product
    1.5 Market by End User
    1.5.1 Global Molecular Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing Market Size Growth Rate by End User
    1.6 Study Objectives
    1.7 Years Considered

    2 Executive Summary
    2.1 Global Molecular Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing Market Size
    2.1.1 Global Molecular Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing Revenue 2014-2025
    2.1.2 Global Molecular Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing Sales 2014-2025
    2.2 Molecular Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing Growth Rate by Regions
    2.2.1 Global Molecular Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing Sales by Regions
    2.2.2 Global Molecular Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing Revenue by Regions

    3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
    3.1 Molecular Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing Sales by Manufacturers
    3.1.1 Molecular Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing Sales by Manufacturers
    3.1.2 Molecular Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
    3.1.3 Global Molecular Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
    3.2 Molecular Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing Revenue by Manufacturers
    3.2.1 Molecular Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
    3.2.2 Molecular Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
    3.3 Molecular Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing Price by Manufacturers
    3.4 Molecular Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
    3.4.1 Molecular Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
    3.4.2 Manufacturers Molecular Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing Product Type
    3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Molecular Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing Market
    3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

    4 Breakdown Data by Product
    4.1 Global Molecular Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing Sales by Product
    4.2 Global Molecular Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing Revenue by Product
    4.3 Molecular Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing Price by Product

    5 Breakdown Data by End User
    5.1 Overview
    5.2 Global Molecular Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing Breakdown Data by End User

    6 North America
    6.1 North America Molecular Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing by Countries
    6.1.1 North America Molecular Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing Sales by Countries
    6.1.2 North America Molecular Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing Revenue by Countries
    6.1.3 United States
    6.1.4 Canada
    6.1.5 Mexico
    6.2 North America Molecular Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing by Product
    6.3 North America Molecular Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing by End User

    7 Europe
    7.1 Europe Molecular Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing by Countries
    7.1.1 Europe Molecular Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing Sales by Countries
    7.1.2 Europe Molecular Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing Revenue by Countries
    7.1.3 Germany
    7.1.4 France
    7.1.5 UK
    7.1.6 Italy
    7.1.7 Russia
    7.2 Europe Molecular Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing by Product
    7.3 Europe Molecular Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing by End User

    8 Asia Pacific
    8.1 Asia Pacific Molecular Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing by Countries
    8.1.1 Asia Pacific Molecular Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing Sales by Countries
    8.1.2 Asia Pacific Molecular Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing Revenue by Countries
    8.1.3 China
    8.1.4 Japan
    8.1.5 Korea
    8.1.6 India
    8.1.7 Australia
    8.1.8 Indonesia
    8.1.9 Malaysia
    8.1.10 Philippines
    8.1.11 Thailand
    8.1.12 Vietnam
    8.1.13 Singapore
    8.2 Asia Pacific Molecular Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing by Product
    8.3 Asia Pacific Molecular Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing by End User

    9 Central & South America
    9.1 Central & South America Molecular Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing by Countries
    9.1.1 Central & South America Molecular Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing Sales by Countries
    9.1.2 Central & South America Molecular Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing Revenue by Countries
    9.1.3 Brazil
    9.2 Central & South America Molecular Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing by Product
    9.3 Central & South America Molecular Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing by End User

    10 Middle East and Africa
    10.1 Middle East and Africa Molecular Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing by Countries
    10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Molecular Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing Sales by Countries
    10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Molecular Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing Revenue by Countries
    10.1.3 GCC Countries
    10.1.4 Turkey
    10.1.5 Egypt
    10.1.6 South Africa
    10.2 Middle East and Africa Molecular Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing by Product
    10.3 Middle East and Africa Molecular Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing by End User

    11 Company Profiles

    12 Future Forecast
    12.1 Molecular Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing Market Forecast by Regions
    12.1.1 Global Molecular Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing Sales Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
    12.1.2 Global Molecular Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing Revenue Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
    12.2 Molecular Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing Market Forecast by Product
    12.2.1 Global Molecular Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing Sales Forecast by Product 2018-2025
    12.2.2 Global Molecular Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing Revenue Forecast by Product 2018-2025
    12.3 Molecular Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing Market Forecast by End User
    12.4 North America Molecular Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing Forecast
    12.5 Europe Molecular Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing Forecast
    12.6 Asia Pacific Molecular Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing Forecast
    12.7 Central & South America Molecular Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing Forecast
    12.8 Middle East and Africa Molecular Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing Forecast

    13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
    13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
    13.2 Market Challenges
    13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
    13.4 Macroscopic Indicators

    14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
    14.1 Value Chain Analysis
    14.2 Molecular Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing Customers
    14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
    14.3.1 Sales Channels
    14.3.2 Distributors

    15 Research Findings and Conclusion

    16 Appendix
    16.1 Research Methodology
    16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
    16.1.2 Data Source
    16.2 Author Details
    16.3 Disclaimer

    Continued…

