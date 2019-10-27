Molecular Microbiology Market Analysis And Forecast To 2024 By Recent Trends, Developments In Manufacturing Technology And Regional Growth Overview

Molecular diagnostics is a collection of techniques used to analyze biological markers in the genome and proteomethe individual’s genetic code and how their cells express their genes as proteinsby applying molecular biology to medical testing.Mainly because of their relative simplicity, ease of manipulation and growth in vitro, and importance in medicine, bacteria were instrumental in the development of molecular biology.

Molecular Microbiology Market Key Players:

Roche

Qiagen

Illumina

Abbott

Hologic

BioMerieux

Danaher (Cepheid)

Myriad Genetics

DAAN Gene

Agilent

Genomic Health

BD

Foundation Medicine

Molecular Microbiology Market Types:

Quantitative PCR Detection Diagnostic Kits

Pathogenic Microorganisms Diagnostic Kits

Molecular Microbiology Market Applications:

Human

Veterinary

Scope of the Report:

Molecular diagnostics are highly effective in diagnosing infectious diseases and performing preventive cancer screening thus helping healthcare professionals to prescribe accurate therapeutic interventions in the early stages of diseases. Increasing prevalence of hospital acquired infections and other communicable infections are anticipated to drive the sector expansion over the forecast period.

The classification of molecular microbiology includes quantitative PCR detection diagnostic kits, pathogenic microorganisms diagnostic kits and other. The proportion of pathogenic microorganisms diagnostic kits in 2016 is about 45.8%. PCR was the largest segment in terms of revenue generation, Moreover, the growing availability of diseases-specific; real time PCR kits are further estimated to boost the growth.

Molecular Microbiology is application for human and veterinary. The most of Molecular Microbiology is used for human, and the market share in 2016 is about 92.5%.

The worldwide market for Molecular Microbiology is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 10.2% over the next five years, will reach 8290 million US$ in 2024, from 4630 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.