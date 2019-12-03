Molecular Modelling Industry Size, Share , Global Market Supply, Demand, Segments and Forecast 2019-2024

"Molecular Modelling Market"2019 Industry Research report provides a Business exploration of vital market dynamics and their recent trends, along with relevant market segments. Mostly, classified on the segments of major players, CAGR, product types, applications/end-user and global regions covering North America, South America, Europe, and the Middle-East,& Africa and Asia-Pacific.

global Molecular Modelling Market report conducts a qualitative analysis to present the key manufacturer's profile, market share, market size, sales volume, gross margin analysis. All the key regions covered in report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. The Molecular Modelling market share and market outlook of each region from 2019-2023 are presented in this report.

Introduction

Molecular modelling, as the name itself suggests, is concerned with molecules, their calculations, and predictions with respect to the research field. Molecular modelling can also be stated as an analysis of the ways to mimic the behaviour of molecules and molecular systems. Currently, molecular modelling is invariably associated with computer modelling, where computational biology techniques are involved. These molecular modelling techniques are widely used in the chemical and pharmaceutical industry. Molecular modelling plays a crucial role in drug discovery.

Molecular modelling has developed as a valuable and essential tool in various healthcare applications such as drug designing, drug development, and drug discovery processes. Molecular modelling describes the generation, manipulation, or representation of three-dimensional structures of molecules and associated physicochemical properties. The growth of the global molecular modelling market is attributed to the increasing investments in research and development by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, technological advancements in drug design, and increasing prevalence of various chronic diseases which increases the demand for drug development. However, the high cost of research and development is restraining the growth of the market.

Molecular modelling is a powerful technique in drug designing. The development of new drugs with possible therapeutic applications is one of the most difficult processes in the pharmaceutical industry. In drug designing and discovery, both computational and experimental techniques play important roles and represent complementary approaches. However, molecular modelling is safe and easy to use tool, which helps in investigating, interpreting, explaining, and identifying molecular properties using three-dimensional structures. During drug designing, molecular modelling tries to predict the structure of the intermolecular complex formed between two or more constituent molecules.

The global molecular modelling market is segmented based on the basis of product, application, end-user, and region.

Based on product, the market is further segmented into software and services.

Based on application, the market is segmented into drug development, drug discovery, and others.

Based on end-user, the market is segmented into pharmaceutical and biotechnological companies, research centres and academic institutions, and others.

The global molecular modelling market was valued at USD 377 million in 2017 and is expected to register a CAGR of 15.46% from 2018 to 2023.

Key Players

Simulations Plus, Inc., Chemical Computing Group, Certara, L.P, OpenEye Scientific Software, Dassault SystÃÂ¨mes, Cambridge Crystallographic Data Centre, Cresset, Acellera Ltd., SchrÃÂ¶dinger, LLC, Optibrium, BioSolve-IT, and others

Key Findings

The global molecular modelling market is expected to reach USD 893.1 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 15.46% from 2018 to 2023

Based on product, software accounted for the largest market share of 63.1% in the year 2017 and was valued at USD 237.79 million in the same year

Based on application, drug discovery accounted for the largest market share of 58.0% in 2017

The Americas holds the largest share of the global molecular modelling market which is expected to reach USD 470.6 million by 2023

Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing market, which is expected to register a CAGR of 14.65% from 2018 to 2023

Regional Analysis

Americas

oNorth America

Ã¯âÂ§US

Ã¯âÂ§Canada

oSouth America

Europe

oGermany

oFrance

oUK

oItaly

oSpain

oRest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

oJapan

oChina

oIndia

oAustralia

oRepublic of Korea

oRest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

oMiddle East

oAfrica

