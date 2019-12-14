Molybdenum Oxide (CAS 1313-27-5) Market Size 2019 Expected To Witness Industry Growth to 2024

Global “Molybdenum Oxide (CAS 1313-27-5) Market” 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Molybdenum Oxide (CAS 1313-27-5) market size.

About Molybdenum Oxide (CAS 1313-27-5):

This report studies the Molybdenum Oxide market, Molybdenum trioxide (CAS 1313-27-5) is gray black powder. It is a chemicals compound derived from molybdenum, and used primarily in the steel industry for corrosion resistance, strengthening and heat resistance, molybdenum chemical industry.

Top Key Players of Molybdenum Oxide (CAS 1313-27-5) Market:

Molibdenos y Metales S.A

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

Codelco

Centerra Gold

Grupo Mexico

Rio Tinto Kennecott

SeAH M&S

Jinduicheng Molybdenum Group

China Molybdenum

Jinzhou New China Dragon Moly

Linghai Hengtai Molybdenum

Technical Molybdenum Oxide

High Pure Molybdenum Oxide Major Applications covered in the Molybdenum Oxide (CAS 1313-27-5) Market report are:

Metallurgy Industry

Alloy Metals Industry

Chemical Industry

Others Scope of Molybdenum Oxide (CAS 1313-27-5) Market:

At present, the major manufacturers of Molybdenum Oxide are Molibdenos y Metales S.A, Freeport-McMoRan (FCX), Codelco, Jinduicheng Molybdenum Group, China Molybdenum,etc. Molibdenos y Metales S.A is the world leader, holding 21.91% production market share in 2017.

In application, Molybdenum Oxide downstream is wide and recently Molybdenum Oxide has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Metallurgy Industry, Alloy Metals Industry, Chemical Industry and others. Globally, the Molybdenum Oxide market is mainly driven by growing demand for Metallurgy Industry which accounts for nearly 68.59% of total downstream consumption of Molybdenum Oxide.

In the future, global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, Molybdenum Oxide production will show a trend of steady growth. In 2024 the production of Molybdenum Oxide is estimated to be 313 K MT. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future.

The worldwide market for Molybdenum Oxide (CAS 1313-27-5) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.7% over the next five years, will reach 4220 million US$ in 2024, from 3380 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.