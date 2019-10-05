Molybdenumchloride(V) (CAS 10241-05-1) Market 2019  Business Revenue, Future Growth, Trends Plans, Top Key Players, Business Opportunities, Industry Share, Global Size Analysis by Forecast to 2024 | Market Reports World

 Press "Enter" to skip to content

By Joann Wilson on October 5, 2019

Molybdenumchloride(V)

Global Molybdenumchloride(V) (CAS 10241-05-1) Market 2019 Research Report provides a perspective standpoint, the industry report concentrates on several levels of analyses, industry analysis, market rank analysis, and business profiles, which together comprise and share basic opinions on the competitive landscape, higher growth regions, and states in addition to their respective regulatory policies, Types, Applications and chances in the industry.

Molybdenum chloride is hygroscopic and very sensitive to moisture, oxygen and oxygen-containing compounds. The appearance of MoC15 varies with the physical state. Solid state, liquid state and gaseous state of MoC15 are black crystal, black amber liquid and black amber vapor, respectively.

Molybdenumchloride(V) (CAS 10241-05-1) Market Report Also Covers Marketing Strategy Analysis, Top Manufacturers:

  • Huajing Powdery Material Science&Technological
  • Shandong Dongfang Technology
  • Luoyang Tongruen
  • Noah Technologies
  • Multialent Laboratory

Molybdenumchloride(V) (CAS 10241-05-1) Market Type Segment Analysis:

  • Purity 99.9%
  • Purity <99.9%

    Application Segment Analysis:

  • Chloride Catalyst
  • Flame Resistant Resin
  • Others

    Molybdenumchloride(V) (CAS 10241-05-1) Market Regional Segment Analysis:North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

    The Scope of the Report:

    Molybdenum chloride is hygroscopic and very sensitive to moisture, oxygen and oxygen-containing compounds. The appearance of MoC15 varies with the physical state. Solid state, liquid state and gaseous state of MoC15 are black crystal, black amber liquid and black amber vapor, respectively.
    Presently, there are only a few companies providing molybdenum chloride. China is the largest producer of molybdenum chloride. In 2017, China produced 46.03 MT, holding 92.37% market share.
    Global consumption of molybdenum chloride mainly concentrates in China, North America and Europe. The three regions consumed 62.19% molybdenum chloride globally.
    The worldwide market for Molybdenumchloride(V) (CAS 10241-05-1) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.8% over the next five years, will reach 9 million US$ in 2024, from 6 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
    This report focuses on the Molybdenumchloride(V) (CAS 10241-05-1) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Finally, the Molybdenumchloride(V) (CAS 10241-05-1) Market feasibility of new investment projects is assessed, and overall research conclusions are offered. In a word, the Molybdenumchloride(V) (CAS 10241-05-1) Market report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the Market Sales.

